LPG tanker Symi expected to reach Kandla Port today after successfully passing through Strait of Hormuz

Ahmedabad :

Amid the ongoing tensions in West Asia and the resulting surge in petrol, diesel, and CNG prices, here comes some good news for energy consumers in the country. In the past 24 hours, two ships have safely crossed the Strait of Hormuz and are returning to India. These two large vessels are carrying a total of 66,392 metric tons of cooking gas. According to reports, the LPG carrier "Symi" passed through the Strait of Hormuz on Wednesday. The ship has 21 crew members. The ship is expected to arrive at the Deendayal Port in Kandla, Gujarat, on Saturday.

The ship departed from Qatar's Ras Laffan terminal carrying the gas. The other ship, the NV Sunshine, crossed the Strait of Hormuz at around 9:30 am on Thursday. This ship is also expected to reach the New Mangaluru Port by May 18.

Two LPG carrier vessels safely passed through Strait of Hormuz

The Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways has also confirmed that two LPG carrier vessels bound for India have safely passed through the Strait of Hormuz. Speaking at an inter-ministerial press conference regarding the West Asia crisis in the national capital, Mukesh Mangal, Additional Secretary, Ministry of Ports, Shipping & Waterways, said, "Two LPG carrier vessels passed through the Strait of Hormuz."

He added that both cargo shipments were for India and were being operated in coordination with Indian Oil Corporation (IOC), ensuring safe passage through the critical shipping lane.

LPG tanker Symi expected to reach Kandla Port today

Providing details of the first vessel, officials said an LPG carrier and Marshall Islands-flagged ship carrying 19,965 metric tonnes of LPG cargo for India, with 21 foreign crew members onboard, safely crossed the Strait of Hormuz on 13 May 2026. The vessel is expected to arrive at Kandla Port on 16 May 2026.

LPG tanker Symi transited through the Strait on May 13, while NV Sunshine safely crossed the waterway on Thursday. This takes the total number of Indian vessels to have crossed the shipping channel, which had been effectively shut since the US-Israel strikes on Iran and Tehran's retaliation more than two months back, to 13.

Since early March, 13 India-flagged vessels - including 12 LPG tankers and one crude oil tanker - have crossed the Strait of Hormuz, even as tensions in the region continue to disrupt maritime traffic. Several foreign-flagged energy tankers carrying cargo for India have also arrived from the Persian Gulf after transiting the strategic waterway. At least 12 Indian vessels remain stranded in the Gulf, along with multiple foreign ships transporting India-bound cargo.

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