Nanda Devi tanker arrives at Gujarat's Vadinar Port with 47,000 metric tonnes of LPG after Shivalik

New Delhi:

In a big news for India amid LPG shortage issue, another LPG tanker, 'Nanda Devi', carrying about 47,000 metric tonnes of liquefied petroleum gas, reached the Vadinar Port in Gujarat on Tuesday. Earlier, the first LPG tanker, Shivalik, which crossed the conflict-hit Strait of Hormuz, arrived at Gujarat’s Mundra Port. Notably, two Indian-flagged vessels carrying liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) were granted transit through the Strait of Hormuz by Iranian authorities. One of them is the Shivalik, while the other vessel is Nanda Devi.

Chief Officer of Nanda Devi vessel said that the initiative was taken by the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways and Shipping Corporation of India, with the Indian and Iranian navies providing the necessary assistance to cross the Strait of Hormuz.

He further added that the 47,000 metric tonnes of LPG will help India in a time of worldwide crisis due to conflict in West Asia.

"I would like to thank everyone who was involved in this operation of crossing the Strait of Hormuz. The initiative was taken by the Indian Ministry, Shipping Corporation of India, with the help of the Indian Navy and the Iranian Navy. Vessel transmitted the Hormuz safely, now it is enroute to Kandla, Gujarat and will be serving a huge amount of LPG, 46,000 metric tonnes. This will help in the worldwide crisis of LPG. We will continue to serve the LPG in future also," he said.

This is the second LPG carrier that arrived in India, successfully passing through the Strait of Hormuz.

On Monday, Indian LPG carrier 'Shivalik', carrying about 40,000 metric tonnes of liquefied petroleum gas, reached Mundra Port in Gujarat. Of this, 20,000 MT will be unloaded at Mundra, while the remaining 26,000 MT is scheduled for Mangalore.

The Indian-flagged vessel, 'Jag Laadki', which sailed from the UAE, carrying about 81,000 tonnes of Murban crude oil, is safely en route to India, Sinha said. The official said that all Indian seafarers in the Persian Gulf area are safe and no incident has been reported in the last 24 hours. Consequently, there are now 22 Indian-flagged vessels remaining in the Persian Gulf, carrying a total of 611 seafarers.