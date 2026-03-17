Delhi man 'accidentally' shoots himself in chest while cousin records chilling video

New Delhi:

A shocking incident has emerged from East Delhi, where a 28-year-old man 'accidentally' shot himself in the chest, while his cousin recorded the incident. The deceased has been identified as Pawan, a resident of Dallupura village. According to police, the incident was captured on camera, even though the person filming appeared unaware of his friend Pawan's intentions.

According to police, the incident occurred in New Ashok Nagar's Dallupura area when Pawan was handling a licensed pistol belonging to his cousin, Himanshu. Preliminary findings suggest that he was recording a video and attempting a stunt when he inserted the magazine into the weapon, placed it against his chest, and pulled the trigger, resulting in a fatal injury.

Chilling video surfaces

The chilling video, which has surfaced online, shows the man loading the magazine into the pistol while his cousin records him. At one point, the person behind the camera can be heard instructing him on how to insert the magazine, saying, "Click the button, it will go inside."

After inserting the magazine, the man is seen cocking the weapon. The person behind the camera cautioned him, saying, "Don't fire it."

Moments later, Pawan is seen placing the gun on the left side of his chest. He briefly looks at the camera and smiles before suddenly pulling the trigger. He collapses immediately as blood gushes from the wound, leaving the person recording in shock, shouting, "Bhai, kya kar diya tune?" (What have you done?)

Pawan was rushed to a Dharamshila Hospital in Vasundhara Enclave, but the attending doctors declared him brought dead.

Police investigating incident

The crime team and forensic team inspected both the hospital and the place of occurrence. The body has been shifted to the LBS Hospital mortuary for post-mortem examination. Investigation at the spot and preliminary enquiry revealed that the deceased had sustained a self-inflicted gunshot injury using a licensed pistol belonging to his cousin.

The licensed pistol, along with 10 live cartridges, has been seized. The mobile phone of Himanshu, containing a video recording of the incident, has also been taken into police possession.

All relevant exhibits, including forensic evidence, have been collected from the scene and the body.

Based on the findings, video evidence, and surrounding circumstances, a case under section 105 of the BNS and relevant provisions of the Arms Act has been registered at New Ashok Nagar police station. Further investigation is in progress.

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