US-Israel-Iran war: One killed in missile attack in Abu Dhabi; explosions heard in Doha and Dubai

Dubai:

As the ongoing conflict involving Iran, the United States, and Israel intensified across the Gulf region, a Pakistani national was killed Tuesday morning in a missile attack on the United Arab Emirates capital Abu Dhabi, authorities said, as cited by news agency AP.

According to the Abu Dhabi Media Office, the man died after shrapnel from an intercepted ballistic missile fell in the Bani Yas area while air defence systems were in operation.

With this, the death toll in the United Arab Emirates since the start of the conflict has risen to eight, including two soldiers.

Saudi Arabia's Defense Ministry has said it has intercepted a dozen drones on Tuesday morning over the country's vast Eastern Province, home to oil infrastructure.

Explosions in Doha, Dubai

Explosions were heard in Doha as air defence systems engaged incoming threats. Qatar's Defence Ministry later confirmed that a missile attack had been intercepted.

Meanwhile, residents in Dubai received missile alerts early Tuesday, followed by at least three explosions, according to AFP. The blasts came shortly after emergency notifications warned people to seek immediate shelter, reflecting rising security concerns amid continued retaliatory strikes.

Drones target US Embassy in Baghdad

The US Embassy and a hotel in Baghdad were also targeted by drones early Tuesday, with video appearing to show air defences engaging a projectile near the embassy, CNN reported.

Videos, geolocated by CNN, shows an explosion close to the vicinity of the US Embassy in Baghdad. Other videos showed a projectile consistent with a drone impacting the area near the embassy, and air defence systems engaging a projectile over Baghdad around 600 meters away from the embassy compound.

According to reports, multiple drones attempted to strike the embassy, but Iraqi air defences intercepted them before impact. One drone reportedly fell on Abu Nuwas Street, while another landed near the embassy within the Green Zone.

Iraq's Interior Ministry also confirmed that a drone struck the upper fence of the Al-Rasheed Hotel, though no casualties or major damage were reported.

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