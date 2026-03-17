Will Israel resort to nuclear weapon against Iran amid ongoing conflict? Here's what Trump claims

Washington:

US President Donald Trump stated that he does not believe Israel would resort to using a nuclear weapon in its ongoing conflict with Iran. Speaking to reporters at the White House, Trump said he brushed aside any such move by Israel in the future. "Israel wouldn't do that... Israel would never do that," he said, according to CNN. His remarks followed comments by the White House artificial intelligence and crypto czar, David Sacks, who recently indicated in an interview that concerns existed over potential escalation. According to CNN, Sacks had said, "You have to worry about Israel escalating the war by contemplating using a nuclear weapon."

Trump also referred to strong coordination between the US and Israeli militaries, stating that both sides were closely aligned even if their goals "may not be exactly the same". On Monday, Trump revealed that a former US President had privately told him he wished he had acted against Iran during his tenure, although Trump declined to reveal the name. The CNN report noted that four former presidents are alive today, including Bill Clinton, George W Bush, Barack Obama and Joe Biden. Trump said he avoided naming the person as he did not want to "embarrass him".

Defending military action against Iran

Trump has continued to justify his administration's military moves against Iran, even as sections of the GOP's America First lobby express discomfort and rising gas prices add pressure. According to CNN, he maintains that Iran has caused trouble for the United States for nearly fifty years, stressing that decisive action was necessary.

Vice President JD Vance backs Trump's stance

US Vice President JD Vance supported Trump's stance, reiterating his belief that Iran must not be allowed to obtain nuclear weapons. "We took this military action under the President's leadership. All of us - whether a democrat or a Republican - should pray for the success and safety of our troops," he added.

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