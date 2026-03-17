BJP's Christian push in Kerala: Who are four Christian candidates announced in first list for assembly polls?

Thiruvananthapuram:

In its Christian push ahead of Assembly polls in Kerala, the BJP on Monday released the list of 47 candidates and fielded four Christian candidates. As per the list, George Kurian has been fielded from Kanjirappally, PC George from Poonjar, Shone George from Pala and Anoop Antony Joseph has been fielded from Thiruvalla. The BJP is fielding these four Christian candidates as it prepares for the April 9 polls and is hoping to end its electoral drought in the state, where politics has traditionally been dominated by the CPI(M)-led LDF and the Congress-led UDF.

Who are four Christian candidates announced in first list for assembly polls?

George Kurian to contest from Kanjirappally

Kurian will contest from the Kanjirappally constituency in Kottayam district. The seat is considered significant for the BJP as it seeks to expand its presence in Christian-dominated central Kerala constituencies in the election.

His candidature was confirmed on March 16, 2026, as part of the party's first list of 47 candidates. Kurian, who is currently the Union Minister of State for Minority Affairs and Fisheries, Animal Husbandry, and Dairying, is seen as a key figure in the BJP's strategy to gain ground in Christian-dominated Central Kerala.

PC George to fight from Poonjar

Veteran politician PC George will contest from the Poonjar Assembly constituency in Kottayam district. A seven-time former Member of the Legislative Assembly (MLA), George represented the Poonjar constituency in Kottayam for over 33 years (1980–1987 and 1996–2021).

Shone George fights from Pala

Another young leader in the fray is Shone George, who is contesting from the Pala constituency. An advocate and district panchayat member, he is the son of party leader P C George.

He currently serves as a State Vice President of the BJP in Kerala and is also a member of the Kottayam District Panchayat, representing the Poonjar division. He joined the BJP in early 2024 when his father’s party, Kerala Janapaksham (Secular), merged with the BJP.

Anoop Antony Joseph fights from Thiruvalla

BJP state general secretary Anoop Antony Joseph has been fielded from Thiruvalla in Pathanamthitta, which is also a Christian stronghold. Former defence minister and senior Congress leader AK Antony's son Anil K Antony, who contested as BJP candidate at Pathanamthitta in the 2024 Lok Sabha election, is yet to figure in the list of candidates.

Apart from them, Union Minister George Kurian and former Union ministers Rajeev Chandrasekhar and V Muraleedharan are also among the 47 candidates announced by the BJP in its first list for the Kerala Assembly elections. Among other prominent names in the list are Kurian, Chandrasekhar and Muraleedharan, along with senior leaders K Surendran, Sobha Surendran, P C George, Padmaja Venugopal, P K Krishnadas, former director general of police R Sreelekha and filmmaker Major Ravi.

Chandrasekhar will contest from the Nemom Assembly constituency, while Muraleedharan has been fielded from Kazhakkoottam, both key constituencies in Thiruvananthapuram district. The BJP has also fielded former MLA K Ajith, who joined the party recently after quitting the CPI, from the Vaikom constituency. The Assembly elections in Kerala will be held in a single phase on April 9, while the counting of votes is scheduled for May 4.

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Kerala Assembly Polls: BJP releases first list of 47; fields Rajeev Chandrasekhar, R Sreelekha