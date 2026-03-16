Kerala Assembly Polls: BJP releases first list of 47; fields Rajeev Chandrasekhar, R Sreelekha

Thiruvananthapuram:

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has released its list of 47 candidates for the forthcoming Kerala Assembly elections. The party has chosen a mix of experienced politicians and notable figures to contest in various constituencies across the state. Among the key faces, former Union minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar will fight from the Nemom seat. Another senior leader, K Surendran, has been named as the BJP candidate for the Manjeshwar constituency.

The list also features Sobha Surendran, the former national president of the BJP’s Mahila Morcha, who will contest from Palakkad. In Kozhikode North, the party has fielded Navya Haridas, while Padmaja Venugopal will stand from the Thrissur seat.

Veteran leader V Muraleedharan, who has served as a Union minister, is the BJP candidate from Kazhakoottam. Additionally, PC George has been given the ticket to contest from Poonjar. Out of these 47 candidates, seven are women.

The announcement reflects the party’s strategy to balance seasoned leaders with new faces in its bid to strengthen its presence in Kerala’s political landscape.

Here’re the key candidates and their seats

K Surendran: Manjeshwar Navya Haridas: Kozhikode North Advocate KP Prakash Bapu: Beypore C Krishnakumar: Malampuzha Sobha Surendran: Palakkad Padmaja Venugopal: Thrissur George Kurian: Kanjirappally PC George: Poonjar Rajeev Chandrasekhar: Nemom R Sreelekha: Vattiyoorkavu PK Krishnadas: Kattakkada V Muraleedharan: Kazhakoottam

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