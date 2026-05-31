May 31, 2026
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Himachal Pradesh Municipal Election Results 2026 LIVE: Counting of votes to begin at 9 am

Edited By: Arushi Jaiswal @JaiswalArushi
Updated:

Himachal Pradesh Municipal Election Results LIVE: Polling was conducted through ballot papers, and candidates contested the elections without party symbols. Despite rain and stormy weather in several parts of Himachal Pradesh, the local body elections recorded an impressive voter turnout of 81%.

Representative image
Representative image Image Source : AP
Shimla:

The counting of votes for elections to four Municipal Corporations as well as Panchayat Samitis and Zila Parishads across Himachal Pradesh will begin at 9 am on Sunday (May 31). The municipal corporations whose results will be declared are Mandi (15 wards), Palampur (15 wards), Solan (17 wards), and Dharamshala (17 wards).

The municipal corporation elections were held on May 17 using EVMs and on party symbols. A voter turnout of 63.44 per cent was recorded across the four municipal corporations in Himachal Pradesh. Among them, polling stood at 63.72 per cent in the municipal corporations of Dharamshala and Palampur in Kangra district, 68.78 per cent in Mandi, and 58.32 per cent in Solan. However, the panchayat elections were held in three phases on May 26, 28, and 30. The panchayat elections were conducted through ballot papers and not on party symbols. The ballot papers were colour-coded --- white for ward members, yellow for up-pradhans, green for pradhans, pink for panchayat samiti members, and blue for zila parishad members.

Despite rain and stormy weather in several parts of the state, the elections recorded an impressive voter turnout of 81 per cent. The highest turnout of 95 per cent was reported in Batgarh gram panchayat of Sirmaur's Dadahu development block, followed by 84.66 per cent in Kullu, 83.84 per cent in Solan, 82.96 per cent in Shimla, and 82.08 per cent in Mandi.

A total of 31,182 representatives in the three-phase elections, including 3,754 pradhans, 3,754 up-pradhans, 21,654 ward members, 1,769 panchayat samiti members, and 251 zila parishad members, will be elected.

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Live updates :Himachal Pradesh Municipal Election Results

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  • 8:47 AM (IST)May 31, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Municipal Corporation elections held on May 17

    The municipal corporation elections were held on May 17 using EVMs and on party symbols. The municipal corporations whose results will be declared today are Mandi (15 wards), Palampur (15 wards), Solan (17 wards), and Dharamshala (17 wards).

  • 8:38 AM (IST)May 31, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Who holds control where?

    • The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is currently in control of the Mandi Municipal Corporation.
    • The Congress governs the Palampur Municipal Corporation.
    • In the Solan Municipal Corporation, the Mayor belongs to the Congress, while the Deputy Mayor is from the BJP.
    • In the Dharamshala Municipal Corporation, the Mayor is from the Congress, whereas the Deputy Mayor belongs to the BJP.
  • 7:26 AM (IST)May 31, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    10,854 office-bearers elected unopposed

    A total of 10,854 office-bearers have already been elected unopposed. Overall, 31,182 representatives in the three-phase elections, including 3,754 pradhans, 3,754 up-pradhans, 21,654 ward members, 1,769 panchayat samiti members and 251 zila parishad members are in fray.

  • 7:25 AM (IST)May 31, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Panchayat polls held through ballot papers

    The elections are being held through ballot papers and not on party symbols. The ballot papers are colour-coded: white for ward members, yellow for up-pradhans, green for pradhans, pink for panchayat samiti members and blue for zila parishad members.

  • 7:25 AM (IST)May 31, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Himachal records 81 per cent turnout in panchayat polls

    Himachal Pradesh voter turnout was recorded at 81 per cent despite rain and stormy weather in several parts. The elections are being held through ballot papers and not on party symbols. The highest turnout of 95 per cent was reported in Batgarh gram panchayat of Sirmaur's Dadahu development block, followed by 84.66 per cent in Kullu, 83.84 per cent in Solan, 82.96 per cent in Shimla, 82.08 per cent in Mandi. 

  • 7:24 AM (IST)May 31, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Counting to being at 9 am

    The counting of votes for elections to four Municipal Corporations as well as Panchayat Samitis and Zila Parishads across Himachal Pradesh will begin at 9 am on Sunday (May 31). The municipal corporations whose results will be declared are Mandi (15 wards), Palampur (15 wards), Solan (17 wards), and Dharamshala (17 wards).

     

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