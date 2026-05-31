Himachal Pradesh Municipal Election Results 2026 LIVE: Counting of votes to begin at 9 am

Shimla:

The counting of votes for elections to four Municipal Corporations as well as Panchayat Samitis and Zila Parishads across Himachal Pradesh will begin at 9 am on Sunday (May 31). The municipal corporations whose results will be declared are Mandi (15 wards), Palampur (15 wards), Solan (17 wards), and Dharamshala (17 wards).

The municipal corporation elections were held on May 17 using EVMs and on party symbols. A voter turnout of 63.44 per cent was recorded across the four municipal corporations in Himachal Pradesh. Among them, polling stood at 63.72 per cent in the municipal corporations of Dharamshala and Palampur in Kangra district, 68.78 per cent in Mandi, and 58.32 per cent in Solan. However, the panchayat elections were held in three phases on May 26, 28, and 30. The panchayat elections were conducted through ballot papers and not on party symbols. The ballot papers were colour-coded --- white for ward members, yellow for up-pradhans, green for pradhans, pink for panchayat samiti members, and blue for zila parishad members.

Despite rain and stormy weather in several parts of the state, the elections recorded an impressive voter turnout of 81 per cent. The highest turnout of 95 per cent was reported in Batgarh gram panchayat of Sirmaur's Dadahu development block, followed by 84.66 per cent in Kullu, 83.84 per cent in Solan, 82.96 per cent in Shimla, and 82.08 per cent in Mandi.

A total of 31,182 representatives in the three-phase elections, including 3,754 pradhans, 3,754 up-pradhans, 21,654 ward members, 1,769 panchayat samiti members, and 251 zila parishad members, will be elected.

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