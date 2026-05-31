Five arrested over assault on TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee in Bengal's Sonarpur

Kolkata:

Five people have been arrested in connection with the assault on Trinamool MP Abhishek Banerjee in the Sonarpur area of the South 24 Parganas district of West Bengal. The TMC leader was attacked while he was visiting families affected by post-poll violence.

Stones, eggs hurled at Abhishek Banerjee

Stones and eggs were hurled at Banerjee, who is a Lok Sabha member from the Diamond Harbour constituency. Additionally, some people also tried to slap the Trinamool leader and kicked him. A video has also gone viral that showed the attack on Banerjee, who is considered number 2 in the party.

People, particularly women, were also seen shouting at him and calling him a 'thief' before throwing eggs at the TMC leader.

Banerjee, who was trying to enter the area pillion riding on a motorcycle, was forced to disembark from the vehicle when agitated locals gathered around it, shouting slogans and pelting shoes and eggs at him.

'Pre-planned attack to kill me': Abhishek

Banerjee later blamed the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for the attack. He also alleged that the police was not present when the attack happened. He said the entire incident was caught on the camera and warned against moving to the court.

Further, he stated that his party will inform Governor RN Ravi about it. "It's all BJP-sponsored. Look what they have done. This is their example of democracy. It hasn't even been a month, and the police are nowhere to be seen," he told news agency ANI.

Banerjee, who is party's national general secretary, was soon escorted out of the area with a police helmet on and his shirt tattered. Later, he continued with his visit and met the family of a deceased post-poll violence victim.

"Look what they have done to me. This was pre-planned. There is no police in the area. They want to kill me. I will not leave this place till the local police send their force and offer protection to the victims' families," he said.

Banerjee was later shifted to the Apollo Hospital in Kolkata for treatment. Meanwhile, Banerjee was later referred to the Bell Vue Hospital.

'Rulers became killers': Mamata Banerjee

Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo Mamata Banerjee lambasted the BJP after eggs and stones were hurled at party MP Abhishek Banerjee.

Reposting a video on assault on Abhishek shared by TMC on micro-blogging site X (formerly Twitter), the former chief minister said the rulers, referring to the BJP, has become killers and the saffron party should be ashamed of it. "RULERS BECAME KILLERS- shame on you BJP," Mamata said.

Also Read: 'Rulers became killers': How Mamata, opposition leaders reacted to assault on Abhishek Banerjee

Also Read: 'Pre-planned attack to kill me': Abhishek Banerjee assaulted with eggs, stones in Sonarpur | VIDEO