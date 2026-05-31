Iran claims it shot down US MQ-1 drone on 'hostile operations'

Tehran:

Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) has claimed that its air defence units shot down a US MQ-1 drone after it allegedly entered Iranian territorial airspace in the early hours of Sunday. Iranian media reported that the drone was detected while allegedly attempting to carry out hostile operations.

US MQ-1 drone entered for 'hostile operation'

According to Iran's semi-official news agency Tasnim, the IRGC said the drone was detected by its surveillance and air defence systems shortly after entering Iranian airspace and was subsequently engaged using advanced air defence missiles.

Iranian authorities claimed the unmanned aerial vehicle was successfully destroyed.

The IRGC identified the aircraft as belonging to the United States military and said it had entered Iranian airspace with the intention of carrying out "hostile operations", justifying the action as a defensive response.

There was no immediate confirmation from the United States.

Earlier on Tuesday, the IRGC said that it reserved the "legitimate and definite" right to retaliate against any ceasefire violations by the United States, adding that its air defence units had shot down a US MQ-9 drone.

According to local media reports, the IRGC also claimed to have fired at a fighter jet that had entered Iranian airspace. This comes after the US said it conducted fresh "self-defence strikes" on Iran.

Iran tightens grip on Strait of Hormuz transit

Meanwhile, Iran has reasserted its sovereignty over the Strait of Hormuz, issuing a stern warning that both mercantile and naval vessels must strictly adhere to shipping protocols in the crucial maritime corridor or face potential repercussions.

According to a statement carried by Iranian media, the Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters declared, "The management of the Strait of Hormuz is exercised with full authority by the Armed Forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran."

The military command went on to emphasise that "all ships, commercial vessels, and tankers are only required to travel through the designated routes and obtain permission from the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Navy. Any violation of these regulations will seriously jeopardise the security of their traffic."

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