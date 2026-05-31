Massive sandstorm turns skies black in Rajasthan's Jaisalmer, brings respite from heatwave | VIDEO

Jaisalmer:

Rajasthan's Jaisalmer district on Sunday witnessed apocalyptic scenes after a massive sandstorm hit the border district, leading to huge dust clouds, turning the sky red and intensifying wind speed. The dust storm massively reduced visibility in Jaisalmer, but no damage or any kind of injury was reported across the entire district.

According to officials, the sandstorm was seen rising on the horizon before it moved towards the inhabited areas. The storm, however, gave a breather to the people from the scorching heat, as the temperature substitutionally reduced in parts of the district.

A video was also shared by news agency ANI on micro-blogging site X (formerly Twitter) that showed how the storm engulfed parts of Jaisalmer.

Second straight day of sandstorm in Rajasthan

This is the second straight day when a sandstorm has hit Rajasthan. On Saturday, a similar storm was witnessed in several parts of the state, including Churu, Hanumangarh, Sri Ganganagar, Bikaner, Nagaur, Didwana-Kuchaman, Alwar and Sikar, which largely affected normal life.

Officials said a 'Western Disturbance' was the reason behind the storm. Apocalyptic scenes were witnessed in parts where the storm hit, leaving trees uprooted and disrupting electricity supplies. However, the storm helped in bringing the mercury down in the state, giving a relief to the people.

Relief from intense heatwave

Meanwhile, other areas of Rajasthan also received a breather from the heatwave after light to moderate rainfall hit eastern part of the state. According to the weather department, Shahpura (Kotputli-Behror) recorded the highest rainfall at 55 mm.

It also said the maximum temperature was recorded at 42.6 degrees Celsius in Phalodi, while Sirohi recorded the lowest temperature at 18.2 degrees Celsius.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has said that moderate to severe thunderstorm with squally wind speed is expected to continue in northwest and central parts of India. Alongside, hailstorm could also be witnessed at some isolated places.