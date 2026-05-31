Trouble brewing in TMC? 60 of 80 MLAs skip meet at Mamata's Kalighat residence

Kolkata:

Seems like the defeat in the 2026 West Bengal assembly elections was only the start of the trouble for the Trinamool Congress (TMC), as reports of discontent have been regularly surfacing. And now, the party was forced to cancel a meeting of MLAs at Mamata Banerjee's residence after 60 out of its 80 legislators skipped it.

The meeting, which was called by TMC's legislative party leader Shovandeb Chattopadhyay, was scheduled to be held at Mamata's residence in Kolkata's Kalighat, but only 20 of the Trinamool MLAs came to attend, forcing the party to cancel it. The party has now blamed Saturday's attack on TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee for MLAs skipping the meeting.

The meeting will now be held later, but sources told news agency PTI that Mamata has held informal talks with those present.

"The meeting was pre-scheduled. However, in the aftermath of the attacks on our leaders, our MLAs are organising protest programmes at the ground level, following which severe police action has been unleashed on our workers," TMC spokesperson Kunal Ghosh told reporters.

"The absentee MLAs, who are stuck with managing the ground situation, assisting our workers who have been arrested, had informed the legislative party of the developments and requested if the meeting could be temporarily postponed," Ghosh added.

The assault on Abhishek and the subsequent attack on Kalyan Banerjee

Abhishek was on his way to meet a party worker's family in Sonarpur on Saturday when he was attacked and manhandled by the locals. Eggs and stones were also hurled at him, and videos have also gone viral showing the assault on him.

A day later, TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee alleged he suffered injuries on his following an attack by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers outside a police station in the Hooghly district.

The TMC blamed the ruling BJP for the two incidents, but the saffron party has refuted the charges. The BJP has also claimed that the accused arrested for assault on Abhishek were associated a former TMC MLA. The TMC hasn't reacted to this yet.

Meanwhile, investigation is still underway in both the cases.

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