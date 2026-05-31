Suman Kalyanpur, legendary singer behind timeless classics, dies at 89

New Delhi:

Veteran playback singer and Padma Bhushan awardee Suman Kalyanpur has passed away at the age of 89 on Sunday, May 31, 2026, due to age-related issues, a close friend said. The news of her demise has left the film industry and fans in deep shock.

Suman Kalyanpur was widely known for her soulful voice and contribution to the music industry. In her singing career, she delivered several memorable songs that remain popular across generations. Some of her most notable tracks include Aajkal Tere Mere Pyar Ke Charche, Mera Pyaar Bhi Tu Hai, Tumne Pukara Aur Hum Chale Aaye, Na Na Karte Pyar Tumhin Se, and Tumse O Haseena.

Mangala Khadilkar, who authored the acclaimed Marathi biography 'Suman Sugandh', told news agency PTI, "Suman ji passed away at around 8 pm at her residence in Lokhandwala due to old age. She passed away peacefully. For the last few days she was listening to her own songs."

Celebs mourn demise of Suman Kalyanpur

Following the news, tributes have begun pouring in from fans, artists, and members of the film fraternity, remembering the singer’s contribution to music. Minister of Road Transport and Highways of India, Nitin Gadkari, also took to his X handle and expressed his grief, writing, "The news of the passing of Padma Bhushan Suman Kalyanpur, the popular, legendary, and senior playback singer in the Indian music world, is extremely heartbreaking. My heartfelt tribute to her. Suman Kalyanpur's departure is a great loss to the Indian music world. In Marathi, Hindi, and many other languages, she immortalized thousands of songs with her voice. Popular Marathi songs like 'Ketakichya Bani Tithe', 'Sang Kadhi Kalnar Tula', 'Nimbonyachya Jhadamaghe' in Sumanji's sweet voice are still on the lips of music lovers today. Her unparalleled contribution to the Indian music field is immense. May God grant peace to the departed soul and give strength to Sumanji's near and dear ones to recover from this sorrow. Om Shanti."

Indian politician Supriya Sule mourned the demise of renowned playback singer Padma Bhushan Suman Kalyanpur. Taking to her X handle, she wrote, "he news of the demise of the renowned playback singer Padma Bhushan Suman Kalyanpur is extremely heartbreaking. With her honeyed voice, she had reigned supreme over the hearts of music lovers. She sang one immortal gem after another, such as 'Nimboni Chya Zadamage', 'Are Sansar Sansar', 'Ketkichya Bani Tithe Nachla Mor', and 'Rimjhim Jharati Shravandhara'—emotionally resonant songs and devotional pieces. She made her entry into the Marathi music world with Gadim's compositions. Many of the mellifluous songs she sang still resonate deeply in people's hearts today. With her passing, a radiant star of the music world has dimmed. Heartfelt homage to her."

NCP leader Sharad Pawar wrote on his X handle, "The news of the passing of veteran playback singer Suman Kalyanpur is extremely heartbreaking. With her sweet, melodious, and soul-stirring voice, she enriched the world of Indian music. Her immortal songs in Hindi, Marathi, and numerous other regional languages have reigned supreme over the emotional realms of generations. With her demise, an era of gold in the realm of Indian classical and light music has drawn the curtain. I offer my heartfelt tribute to her and extend my condolences to her family."

About Suman Kalyanpur's death

As per PTI, the last rites of Suman Kalyanpur will be held at the Pawan Hans crematorium on Monday between 11:30 am and 12 pm. She is survived by her daughter, Charu. For the unversed, the 89-year-old singer was born on January 28, 1937, in Dacca, Bengal Presidency, British India (now Dhaka, Bangladesh).