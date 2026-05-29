Donald Trump hints at lifting Hormuz naval blockade, outlines conditions for peace deal with Iran

Washington:

In a major push to materialise a peace deal in the Middle East, US President Donald Trump on Friday signalled that he may lift the naval blockade preventing vessels from reaching Iranian ports. He also released a list of conditions that Iran must meet in order to move forward with a peace agreement.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump asserted that Iran must permanently forgo the development or possession of nuclear weapons. He also called for the immediate and unconditional reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world’s most critical shipping corridors, insisting that maritime traffic should move freely in both directions without any tolls or restrictions.

US to lift naval blockade?

Trump further claimed that any naval blockades affecting the waterway would be lifted and described ongoing or recent efforts to clear underwater mines, which he said had been removed in part by US naval operations. He added that any remaining mines should be swiftly eliminated by Iranian authorities.

Trump also referred to stranded vessels in the region, suggesting they should be allowed to resume their journeys and return home to their families.

“Iran must agree that they will never have a Nuclear Weapon or Bomb. The Hormuz Strait must be immediately open, no tolls, for unrestricted shipping traffic, in both directions. All water mines (bombs), if any, will be terminated (we have removed, through detonation, numerous such mines with our great underwater mine sweepers,” Trump posted.

“Iran will complete the immediate removal and/or detonation of any mines that are left, which will not be many!). Ships caught in the Strait due to our amazing and unprecedented Naval Blockade, which will now be lifted, may start the process of “heading home!” Say HELLO to your wives, husbands, parents, and families from me, your favorite President!” he added.

US to oversee extraction of Iran's nuclear material

A significant portion of the statement focused on nuclear materials allegedly buried deep underground in Iran. He referenced enriched nuclear substances—described in the post as “nuclear dust”—claiming they were located beneath heavily damaged mountain sites following past military action involving B-2 Spirit bombers.

He stated that the US, in coordination with the Islamic Republic of Iran and the International Atomic Energy Agency, would oversee the extraction and destruction of these materials without financial exchange “until further notice.”

Trump concluded by saying he was heading into the Situation Room to finalise decisions.

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