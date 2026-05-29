Vance says US, Iran 'very close' on deal, but Trump's approval awaited

Washington:

The United States (US) and Iran are "very close" on sealing a deal to end the over two-month long conflict in the Middle East, but the two sides need to work on several points before an agreement is finalised, American Vice President JD Vance said on Thursday (local time).

This includes handing over the enriched uranium, which could be used to build nuclear weapons. For long, the US has opposed Iran's nuclear programme, claiming the Middle East wants to build nuclear weapons; although Tehran has always denied that and said its programme is only for civilian use.

But on Thursday, several media reports claimed that the US and Iran have reached a preliminary understanding to extend the ceasefire. However, Vance said it is unclear whether President Donald Trump would approve it.

"We're going back and forth on a couple of language points. We've made a lot of progress here," the US Vice President told reporters. "Hopefully, we'll continue to make progress and the president will be in a position where he can endorse the agreement, but obviously that's still TBD."

"I can't guarantee that we're going to get there ... but right now I feel pretty good about it," he added.

Iran's nuclear programme and the reopening of Hormuz

Citing officials, the Associated Press reported that Iran has 440.9 kilograms (972 pounds) of uranium, which is enriched up to 60 per cent purity. The US wants Iran to handover the enriched uranium, but the Islamic Republic has not made any such commitments.

According to Axios, Iran is ready to negotiate over its nuclear programme and it will not pursue a nuclear weapon, though.

There has also been an agreement over the Strait of Hormuz. According to the 60-day agreement, shipping through Hormuz will be "unrestricted", which means no tolls will charged. Additionally, Iran will have to remove all the mines within 30 days from Hormuz.

The US will also lift the blockade and some sanctions would be waived that would allow Iran to sell oil freely as part of the proposed agreement.

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