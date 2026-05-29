Punjab Municipal Election Results LIVE: AAP leads in early trends followed by Akalis; Congress lags behind

Chandigarh:

The counting of votes for the elections to the 103 municipal bodies, including eight municipal corporations, in Punjab began at 8 am today. The election for the eight municipal corporations, 75 municipal councils and 20 Nagar Panchayats were held on Tuesday (May 26). The eight municipal corporations include Mohali, Bathinda, Abohar, Barnala, Kapurthala, Moga, Batala and Pathankot. A total of 7,555 candidates were in the fray. Ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) fielded maximum number of candidates at 1,801, followed by 1,550 candidates of the Congress, 1,316 nominees of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), 1,251 candidates of the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) and 96 nominees of the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP). Besides, there are 1,528 Independent candidates for the local body elections.

Nearly 64 per cent polling was recorded in the urban local body elections in Punjab which was marred by incidents of violence, stone pelting, clashes, attacks on political workers and allegations of booth capturing, officials said. The local body elections are being seen as crucial for all major political parties -- AAP, BJP, Congress and SAD -- as these are taking place ahead of the 2027 Punjab assembly polls.

Stay tuned to indiatvnews.com for all the latest updates on the Punjab municipal election results