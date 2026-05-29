May 29, 2026
Advertisement
  1. News
  2. India
  3. Punjab Municipal Election Results LIVE: AAP leads in early trends followed by Akalis; Congress lags behind
 Live now

Punjab Municipal Election Results LIVE: AAP leads in early trends followed by Akalis; Congress lags behind

Edited By: Anurag Roushan @Candid_Tilaiyan
Updated:

Punjab Municipal Election Results 2026 LIVE: A total of 80 candidates have been declared elected unopposed so far in various municipalities across Punjab. The local body polls are being viewed as a crucial semi-final ahead of the 2027 Assembly Elections.

Punjab Municipal Election Results 2026 LIVE Updates.
Punjab Municipal Election Results 2026 LIVE Updates. Image Source : India TV
Chandigarh:

The counting of votes for the elections to the 103 municipal bodies, including eight municipal corporations, in Punjab began at 8 am today. The election for the eight municipal corporations, 75 municipal councils and 20 Nagar Panchayats were held on Tuesday (May 26). The eight municipal corporations include Mohali, Bathinda, Abohar, Barnala, Kapurthala, Moga, Batala and Pathankot. A total of 7,555 candidates were in the fray. Ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) fielded maximum number of candidates at 1,801, followed by 1,550 candidates of the Congress, 1,316 nominees of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), 1,251 candidates of the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) and 96 nominees of the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP). Besides, there are 1,528 Independent candidates for the local body elections.

Nearly 64 per cent polling was recorded in the urban local body elections in Punjab which was marred by incidents of violence, stone pelting, clashes, attacks on political workers and allegations of booth capturing, officials said. The local body elections are being seen as crucial for all major political parties -- AAP, BJP, Congress and SAD -- as these are taking place ahead of the 2027 Punjab assembly polls.

Stay tuned to indiatvnews.com for all the latest updates on the Punjab municipal election results

Live updates :Punjab Municipal Corporation Election Results 2026

Auto Refresh
Refresh
  • 9:12 AM (IST)May 29, 2026
    Posted by Anurag Roushan

    Independent candidate Parveen Lata wins Sangat Municipal Council

    Independent candidate Parveen Lata has won Ward Number 2 in the Sangat Municipal Council by 20 votes.

     

  • 9:08 AM (IST)May 29, 2026
    Posted by Anurag Roushan

    SAD candidate wins Sangat Municipal Council

    Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) candidate Kamaljit Kaur won Ward Number 1 in the Sangat Municipal Council by 141 votes.

     

  • 9:03 AM (IST)May 29, 2026
    Posted by Manmath Nayak

    Congress wins Ward Number 6 in Bhawanigarh Municipal Council

    Congress candidate Rajni Sharma wins Ward Number 6 in the Bhawanigarh Municipal Council by 16 votes.

  • 9:02 AM (IST)May 29, 2026
    Posted by Manmath Nayak

    Sukhdeep Kaur wins Ward Number 3 in Kotfatta Municipal Council

    Independent candidate Sukhdeep Kaur wins Ward Number 3 in the Kotfatta Municipal Council by 288 votes.

  • 9:02 AM (IST)May 29, 2026
    Posted by Manmath Nayak

    Parveen Mehta wins Ward Number 5 in Mehatpur Nagar panchayat

    Congress candidate Parveen Mehta wins Ward Number 5 in the Mehatpur Nagar panchayat by 16 votes.

  • 9:02 AM (IST)May 29, 2026
    Posted by Manmath Nayak

    Kashmiri Lal wins Ward Number 4 in the Mehatpur Nagar panchayat

    Congress candidate Kashmiri Lal wins Ward Number 4 in the Mehatpur Nagar panchayat by 96 votes.

  • 9:01 AM (IST)May 29, 2026
    Posted by Manmath Nayak

    Jasveer Kaur Chahal wins Ward Number 2 in Bhawanigarh Municipal Council

    Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) candidate Jasveer Kaur Chahal wins Ward Number 2 in the Bhawanigarh Municipal Council by 191 votes.

  • 9:01 AM (IST)May 29, 2026
    Posted by Manmath Nayak

    Amarpal Singh Toor wins Ward Number 1 in Bhawanigarh Municipal Council by 130 votes

    Congress candidate Amarpal Singh Toor wins Ward Number 1 in the Bhawanigarh Municipal Council by 130 votes.

  • 8:40 AM (IST)May 29, 2026
    Posted by Anurag Roushan

    Bhatinda Municipality: 13 candidates elected unopposed, AAP leads with 9 winners

    A total of 13 candidates have been elected unopposed so far across Bhatinda Municipality. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) secured the highest number with nine candidates, while the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) had one candidate elected unopposed. Three Independent candidates also registered uncontested victories.

  • 8:28 AM (IST)May 29, 2026
    Posted by Anurag Roushan

    AAP secures 12 unopposed wins in Amritsar Municipality

    As many as 12 Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) candidates have been elected unopposed in their respective wards in Amritsar Municipality. Meanwhile, the counting of votes is currently underway. The local body polls are being viewed as a crucial semi-final ahead of the 2027 Assembly Elections.

  • 8:14 AM (IST)May 29, 2026
    Posted by Anurag Roushan

    80 candidates elected unopposed across Punjab Municipalities

    A total of 80 candidates have been declared elected unopposed so far in various municipalities across Punjab. The figures show a clear lead for AAP with 63 uncontested victories, followed by SAD with 9, Independents with 7 and Congress with 1 unopposed win.

  • 8:01 AM (IST)May 29, 2026
    Posted by Anurag Roushan

    Punjab Results LIVE: Counting of votes begins

    The counting of votes across all 103 municipal bodies has started. The polling was held for the eight municipal corporations, 75 municipal councils and 20 Nagar Panchayats. 

  • 7:58 AM (IST)May 29, 2026
    Posted by Anurag Roushan

    Barnala: From Council to Corporation

    Barnala, newly elevated to a 50-ward Municipal Corporation, had contested as a 31-ward Municipal Council in 2021. In that election, Congress won 16 seats, Independents took 8, SAD secured 4 and BJP won 3. AAP did not win any ward.

  • 7:56 AM (IST)May 29, 2026
    Posted by Anurag Roushan

    What happened in Pathankot Municipal Corporation election in 2021?

    Pathankot Municipal Corporation saw the Congress win 37 wards in 2021. BJP emerged as the second-largest group with 11 seats. SAD won 1, AAP drew zero and 1 ward went to an Independent.

     

  • 7:55 AM (IST)May 29, 2026
    Posted by Anurag Roushan

    What happened in Batala Municipal Corporation election in 2021?

    Batala produced a varied outcome with Congress winning 36 seats in 2021 elections. SAD took 6 wards, BJP secured 4, AAP won 3 and 1 seat went to an Independent.

  • 7:54 AM (IST)May 29, 2026
    Posted by Anurag Roushan

    What happened in Kapurthala Municipal Corporation election in 2021?

    Kapurthala Municipal Corporation delivered a comfortable majority to the Congress with 45 seats in 2021. SAD won 3 wards, Independents took 2, while AAP and BJP ended with zero seats.

     

  • 7:54 AM (IST)May 29, 2026
    Posted by Anurag Roushan

    What happened in Moga Municipal Corporation election in 2021?

    Moga Municipal Corporation election results were more fragmented in 2021. Congress won 20 seats, SAD secured 15, Independents bagged 10, AAP won 4 and BJP picked up 1 seat out of the 50-ward spread.

     

  • 7:53 AM (IST)May 29, 2026
    Posted by Anurag Roushan

    What happened in Abohar Municipal Corporation election in 2021?

    Abohar backed the Congress almost unanimously, giving it 49 out of 50 wards in 2021. Only 1 ward went to the SAD. No seats were won by AAP, BJP or Independents.

  • 7:51 AM (IST)May 29, 2026
    Posted by Anurag Roushan

    What happened in Bhatinda Municipal Corporation election in 2021?

    Bathinda voters handed the Congress a decisive sweep, giving it 43 of the 50 wards in 2021. SAD picked up 7 seats, while AAP, BJP and Independents drew a blank.

  • 7:50 AM (IST)May 29, 2026
    Posted by Anurag Roushan

    What happened in Mohali Municipal Corporation election in 2021?

    Mohali's 50-ward Municipal Corporation saw the Congress dominate the field with 37 seats in 2021. Independents secured 13 wards while AAP, SAD and BJP failed to open their account.

  • 7:49 AM (IST)May 29, 2026
    Posted by Anurag Roushan

    Clashes reported across Punjab during voting

    Several clashes had broken out between supporters of AAP, Congress, BJP and SAD across Punjab on polling day. Allegations of booth capturing surfaced in multiple locations. Police had to intervened in several districts to control crowds and restore order.

  • 7:47 AM (IST)May 29, 2026
    Posted by Anurag Roushan

    Punjab Congress chief reached poll booth on bullock cart

    Punjab Congress chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring and his wife Amrita had arrived at a Muktsar polling booth on a bullock cart. The Ludhiana MP said the move symbolised the public's struggle with rising fuel prices. His gesture generated strong political buzz on polling day.

  • 7:46 AM (IST)May 29, 2026
    Posted by Anurag Roushan

    Congress candidate attacked in Raikot on poll day

    Violence marred polling in some areas, including Raikot, where Congress candidate Jagdev Singh Jagga was attacked with sharp-edged weapons. He was admitted to a private hospital in Ludhiana. Punjab Congress chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring condemned the incident and criticised the AAP government over law and order.

  • 7:45 AM (IST)May 29, 2026
    Posted by Anurag Roushan

    Punjab civic polls seen as key test before 2027 Assembly elections

    All major political parties treated these local body polls as a crucial pre-2027 test. AAP, Congress, BJP and SAD closely monitored voter sentiment at the grassroots level. The results are expected to shape party strategies for the upcoming Assembly race.

  • 7:44 AM (IST)May 29, 2026
    Posted by Anurag Roushan

    Punjab govt had declared poll day holiday

    The Punjab government had announced a state-wide holiday on May 26 to facilitate voting. The order applied to all government offices, boards, corporations and educational institutions located in Chandigarh. The decision was aimed at boosting voter turnout.

  • 7:43 AM (IST)May 29, 2026
    Posted by Anurag Roushan

    Supreme Court allowed ballot paper voting

    A day before voting, the Supreme Court dismissed a plea challenging the decision to conduct these polls through ballot papers. This cleared the decks for polling to proceed as scheduled. The ruling removed last-minute uncertainty for the State Election Commission.

  • 7:41 AM (IST)May 29, 2026
    Posted by Anurag Roushan

    Polling conducted amid heavy security

    To ensure smooth polling, around 35,000 election staff and 32,000 police personnel were deployed. Authorities designated 740 booths as sensitive and 275 as hyper-sensitive. Additional forces were stationed at volatile points to prevent disruptions.

     

  • 7:38 AM (IST)May 29, 2026
    Posted by Anurag Roushan

    Over 35 lakh voters registered for Punjab civic polls

    A total of 35,45,567 voters were registered for this civic election cycle. This included over 17 lakh women and 220 third-gender electors. Polling stations were secured with sensitive and hyper-sensitive classifications guiding deployment.

  • 7:35 AM (IST)May 29, 2026
    Posted by Anurag Roushan

    Punjab LIVE: Major parties field high numbers of candidates

    The ruling AAP fielded the highest number of candidates at 1,801, followed by the Congress with 1,550 candidates. The BJP fielded 1,316 nominees, the Shiromani Akali Dal 1,251, and the BSP 96. Additionally, 1,528 Independent candidates also entered the fray.

  • 7:34 AM (IST)May 29, 2026
    Posted by Anurag Roushan

    Massive electoral exercise across 1,896 wards

    Polling was held in 1,896 wards spanning municipal corporations, municipal councils and nagar panchayats. A total of 7,555 candidates contested across Punjab's civic bodies. Voters turned out at thousands of polling stations set up across the state.

  • 7:34 AM (IST)May 29, 2026
    Posted by Anurag Roushan

    Punjab set for Municipal Election results today

    Punjab conducted elections to 103 municipal bodies, including eight major municipal corporations, on May 26. The exercise drew heightened attention as it is seen as a key barometer ahead of the 2027 Assembly polls. Counting of votes will begin at 8 am today.

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from India
Punjab Punjab Municipal Election Results 2026 Punjab Municipal Corporations Punjab Municipal Councils Punjab Civic Polls Punjab Civic Body Election Results Punjab Local Polls AAP BJP Sad Congress Live Updates
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Advertisement
 
\