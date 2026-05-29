Punjab Municipal Election: BJP amasses 28 of 50 seats in Abohar; saffron party to get first mayor on its own

Chandigarh:

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has delivered a commanding performance in the Abohar Municipal Corporation elections, crossing the majority mark by winning 28 of the 50 wards. With this result, the BJP is poised to form its first mayoral administration in Abohar.

The victory is being viewed as a significant political milestone for the saffron party ahead of the crucial 2027 Punjab Assembly elections, where the BJP is aiming to strengthen its foothold in the state.

Party-wise seats in Abohar Municipal Corporation

BJP- 28

AAP- 20

Congress- 1

Independent- 1

About Abohar Municipal Corporation

The counting of votes for the Abohar Municipal Corporation elections was held on Friday, deciding the fate of candidates contesting across all 50 wards of the city. Often referred to as the “California of Punjab” due to its large-scale kinnow cultivation and strong agricultural economy, Abohar is regarded as one of the state’s most significant urban centres from both economic and political perspectives.

This civic election has drawn considerable attention as major political parties were treating it as an important measure of public sentiment ahead of the 2027 Punjab Assembly elections. Political observers believe the results could offer an early indication of the mood of voters in the region.

The electoral contest witnessed a direct battle among the Aam Aadmi Party, Bharatiya Janata Party, Indian National Congress and Shiromani Akali Dal.

About Punjab Municipal Election

Voting for Punjab’s local body elections was held on Tuesday, May 26, covering eight municipal corporations, 75 municipal councils and 20 Nagar Panchayats across the state. A large number of candidates contested the elections, reflecting strong political competition at the grassroots level.

The municipal corporations where polling took place include Mohali, Bathinda, Abohar, Barnala, Kapurthala, Moga, Batala and Pathankot. Altogether, 7,555 candidates were in the fray for the civic polls.

The ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) fielded the highest number of candidates with 1,801 nominees contesting the elections. The Congress followed with 1,550 candidates, while the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) gave tickets to 1,316 contenders.

The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) entered 1,251 candidates in the elections, whereas the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) fielded 96 nominees. In addition to the political parties, 1,528 Independent candidates also contested the polls.

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