Why did the toss happen twice during GT vs RR clash in IPL 2026? WATCH VIDEO

Chandigarh:

A rare controversy unfolded during the IPL 2026 Qualifier 2 between Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals when the toss had to be conducted twice. Shubman Gill initially flipped the coin, after which Riyan Parag called “heads”. The coin landed on tails, but confusion quickly followed as host Ravi Shastri noted that the call was not clearly audible. Match referee Prakash Bhatt then stepped in, stating he had not heard Parag’s call either, prompting a re-toss.

On the second attempt, Rajasthan Royals came out on top as Parag again won the toss, with the team opting to bat first. The unusual sequence left players and viewers surprised, turning the pre-match formalities into a talking point ahead of the high-stakes clash.

Shubman Gill left frustrated

Gujarat captain Shubman Gill was left frustrated as he would have won the toss in the first instance. He mentioned that GT would have batted first as well, but eventually accepted the decision and is now ready to put everything on the line and get the job done.

“We would have batted first as well. 40 overs of play has already been [played] on the wicket and we didn't think it's gonna change much, but unfortunately, I don't think the referee heard the call from Riyan,” Gill said.

GT make one change to playing XI

Rajasthan have announced the same squad for Qualifier 2 clash. Gujarat, on the other hand, made one change. They have brought in Sai Kishore, who is very likely to open the bowling to tackle RR’s left-handers at the top of the order.

GT vs RR Playing XI:

Gujarat Titans Playing XI - Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill (c), Jos Buttler (wk), Nishant Sindhu, Washington Sundar, Jason Holder, Rashid Khan, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Kagiso Rabada, Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Siraj

Rajasthan Royals Playing XI - Yashasvi Jaiswal, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Dhruv Jurel (wk), Riyan Parag (c), Donovan Ferreira, Dasun Shanaka, Ravindra Jadeja, Jofra Archer, Nandre Burger, Brijesh Sharma, Yash Raj Punja

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