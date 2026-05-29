CBSE revises Class 12 re-evaluation date, portal opens from June 1: What students should know

New Delhi:

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Friday announced a revision in the schedule for post-result activities related to Class 12 board examinations. Students seeking verification of marks, obtaining photocopies of evaluated answer books, or applying for re-evaluation will now be able to access the designated portal from June 1, 2026.

In a press statement issued on Friday, the board said the decision was taken to ensure a smooth, transparent and glitch-free experience for students using the Post-Result Activities portal. CBSE stated that the additional preparation time would help strengthen the system and maintain the highest standards in evaluation and application handling.

Reason for postponement

According to the board, the shift in the launch date is aimed at improving the overall functionality of the portal and ensuring that students do not face technical difficulties while submitting their requests. Officials said backend processes are being enhanced to support seamless access once the portal becomes operational.

The board emphasised that the post-result mechanism is an important process for students who wish to review their marks or seek re-evaluation of specific answers.

Key things students should know

CBSE said all applications for verification and re-evaluation will have to be submitted online through the official portal after it goes live on June 1.

Students have also been advised to carefully read all instructions before applying and ensure that the information entered during the application process is accurate. Any errors in the submitted details could affect the processing of requests, the board cautioned.

To assist candidates and parents with queries related to the process, CBSE has activated its Tele-Counselling Helpline. Students can contact the support service at 1800 11 8004 for guidance regarding verification, re-evaluation and other post-result procedures.

The CBSE post-result activities are closely followed every year, as thousands of students apply for verification and re-evaluation after the declaration of board examination results. The board’s latest move is expected to provide additional technical preparedness and reduce the chances of disruption once the portal opens for applications.

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