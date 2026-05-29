Pradhan accepts NTA's fault in NEET paper leak, vows crackdown on education mafias | EXCLUSIVE

New Delhi:

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Friday acknowledged irregularities in the NEET examination, admitting that the question paper had indeed been leaked. Addressing the growing outrage over the issue in an exclusive interview with India TV, Pradhan said the government is committed to taking strict action against the education mafia responsible for compromising the integrity of the medical entrance exam.

“I accept that the paper got leaked. NTA failed, and I accept this,” Pradhan stated, taking responsibility amid mounting criticism over the conduct of the medical entrance exam.

The minister assured students and parents that the government would launch a decisive crackdown on organised networks involved in the leak.

“This government will eradicate the education mafias. No one involved in the paper leak will be spared,” he said.

Pradhan further announced that all cases related to the NEET paper leak would be heard in fast-track courts to ensure swift justice and strict punishment for the accused.

Pradhan on CBSE issue

On CBSE discrepancies, Pradhan accepted that there were multiple issues with the evaluation system, including technical problems related to OSM, which are currently being addressed with the help of IIT experts.

He also said that the payment gateway used by CBSE had come under a cyberattack allegedly originating from foreign hackers. He added that the cyber team of the CBI was assisting CBSE in resolving the issue and strengthening the system.

According to the minister, more than 11 lakh students have already accessed copies of their answer sheets, while over four lakh candidates have applied for re-evaluation.

Assuring students and parents, Pradhan said that every grievance would be addressed and necessary corrective measures would be taken to improve the process.

Pradhan on Rahul Gandhi

The Education Minister also rebuked Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who has been critical of the government and has sought the former’s resignation. Pradhan said the Lok Sabha LoP often disrespects the country.

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