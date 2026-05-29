3 players who can replace Hardik Pandya as Mumbai Indians captain in IPL 2027

Mumbai:

All signs indicate that Mumbai Indians are set to sack Hardik Pandya as their captain in the upcoming edition of the IPL. After helping Gujarat Titans win the 2022 edition of the cash-rich league and taking them to the final again in 2023, Mumbai traded Pandya into their squad and immediately handed the captaincy baton to the all-rounder. However, the move didn’t work for them.

In the 2024 edition, Mumbai finished at the bottom of the points table, with Hardik himself under tremendous scrutiny. In the following season, things improved as the five-time champions qualified for the playoffs but failed to reach the summit clash. This year, Mumbai looked like one of the favourites on paper, but they flopped on the ground, resulting in finishing ninth on the table.

As per media reports, Mumbai are now looking for a potential captaincy change, with Hardik likely to be traded ahead of the next season. So, who can take up the role? Here are three definite options:

3. Jasprit Bumrah

When both Hardik Pandya and Suryakumar Yadav were not available in the game against Punjab Kings in IPL 2026, Jasprit Bumrah led the Mumbai team. Under his leadership, Mumbai ended their losing streak and the team management can very well be inclined towards him for the role. He is well respected in the dressing room and is one of the mainstays as well. Given the fact that Bumrah is only 32 and is one of the seniors, the pacer could be handed the captaincy baton.

2. Tilak Varma

Mumbai trusted a young Rohit Sharma with captaincy in 2013 and he changed the culture of the franchise. Under his leadership, Mumbai won five IPLs and the team management can once again apply the same formula and hand over the baton to Tilak Varma. The youngster is already one of the consistent performers in the squad and could be trusted with the leadership opportunity, keeping the future in mind.

1. Rohit Sharma

In such a dire situation, where there are reports of a possible breakdown in the dressing room, Mumbai may very well turn to Rohit Sharma to restore the glory days of the franchise. He knows how the team functions and it is possible that Mumbai appoint him for a year with Tilak as the vice-captain. They might also consider Suryakumar Yadav, but given his current form, Mumbai may choose not to.

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