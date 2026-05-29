May 29, 2026
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Mohali Municipal Corporation Election Results 2026 LIVE: Counting of votes begins for all 50 wards

Edited By: Arushi Jaiswal @JaiswalArushi
Updated:

Mohali Municipal Corporation Election Results 2026 Live: The local body election is seen as a litmus test for the ruling AAP, which is hoping to retain power in Punjab, as these polls are taking place ahead of the assembly elections scheduled for next year.

Mohali Municipal Corporation Election Results 2026
Mohali Municipal Corporation Election Results 2026 Image Source : India TV
Mohali:

The counting of votes for all 50 wards of the Mohali Municipal Corporation begins on Friday (May 29), following the recently concluded local body elections in Punjab. The elections were conducted through ballot papers instead of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs). Polling was held on May 26 across eight Municipal Corporations, 75 Municipal Councils, and 19 Nagar Panchayats.

A total of 7,555 candidates were in fray, with Aam Aadmi Party fielding 1801 candidates, followed by 1550 candidates from Congress, 1316 candidates from BJP, and 1251 candidates contesting from Akali Dal.

According to officials, around 22.38 lakh votes were cast out of nearly 35 lakh eligible voters, registering an overall voter turnout of 63.94 per cent. In the municipal corporation elections, polling stood at 59.91 per cent, while municipal councils recorded a turnout of 65.06 per cent. The highest turnout of 76.18 per cent was witnessed in the Nagar Panchayat elections.

The local body polls are being viewed as politically significant for all major political parties -- Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Congress, and Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD)-- ahead of next year's Punjab Assembly elections. The poll is also seen as a litmus test for the ruling AAP, which is aiming to retain power in the state.

In the 2021 polls, Congress won the Mohali municipal corporation polls by registering victory in 37 of the 50 wards, while independents bagged the remaining 13.

Follow the threads for all the latest updates on Mohali Municipal Corporation Election Results 2026.

Live updates :Mohali Municipal Corporation

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  • 8:35 AM (IST)May 29, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Ward No. 1 candidates

    Simran Kaur (AAP)
    Charanjit Kaur (Congress)
    Surinder Kaur ((SAD)
    Rajpreet Kaur (BJP)
    Anita Devi ((IND)
    Jasvir Kaur (IND)

     

  • 8:25 AM (IST)May 29, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    What happened in 2021 polls?

    In the 2021 polls, Congress won the Mohali municipal corporation polls by registering victory in 37 of the 50 wards, while independents bagged the remaining 13.

  • 8:15 AM (IST)May 29, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Litmus test for ruling AAP

    The local body polls are being viewed as politically significant ahead of next year’s Punjab Assembly elections and are seen as a major test for the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), which is aiming to retain power in the state.

  • 8:00 AM (IST)May 29, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Counting of votes begins for all 50 wards

    Counting of votes for all 50 wards in Mohali has begun amid tight security arrangements. Authorities have heightened security at counting centres following incidents of clashes, stone-pelting and tension reported during polling in several districts of Punjab.

  • 7:52 AM (IST)May 29, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Political workers clash at several places during Punjab civic polls

    There were reports of clashes and isolated incidents of violence from several polling locations during the voting process. Clashes involving supporters of Congress, AAP, BJP and SAD and allegations of booth capturing were reported.

  • 7:44 AM (IST)May 29, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    55.5% voter turnout

    Mohali recorded a voter turnout of 55.5 per cent in the municipal elections this time, marking a slight decline compared to the 60 per cent turnout registered during the 2021 civic polls.

    According to officials, around 22.38 lakh votes were cast out of nearly 35 lakh eligible voters, registering an overall voter turnout of 63.94 per cent. In the municipal corporation elections, polling stood at 59.91 per cent, while municipal councils recorded a turnout of 65.06 per cent. The highest turnout of 76.18 per cent was witnessed in nagar panchayat elections.

  • 7:09 AM (IST)May 29, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    227 candidates in fray

    In Mohali Municipal Corporation, 227 candidates were in the fray across 50 wards, with more than 1.75 lakh voters eligible to cast their votes at 184 polling booths. 

  • 7:09 AM (IST)May 29, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Polling conducted through ballot papers

    Polling was held on May 26 across 1,897 wards in eight municipal corporations. The elections were conducted through ballot papers instead of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs). A total of 7,555 candidates were in fray with Aam Aadmi Party fielding 1,801 candidates, followed by 1,550 candidates from Congress, 1,316 candidates from BJP, 1,251 candidates contesting from Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) and 96 from the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP). Besides, there were 1,528 Independent candidates contesting the polls.

  • 7:09 AM (IST)May 29, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Vote polled on May 26

    Polling was held on May 26 across 1,897 wards in eight municipal corporations --- Mohali, Bathinda, Abohar, Barnala, Kapurthala, Moga, Batala and Pathankot --- along with 75 municipal councils and 19 nagar panchayats.

  • 7:09 AM (IST)May 29, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Tight security arrangements

    Counting of votes will begin at 8 am sharp amid tight security arrangements across Mohali district. A total of eight counting centres have been set up for the municipal elections. For the Mohali Municipal Corporation, counting will take place at the Community Centre in Phase 7 and Sector 69. Other counting centres include the Community Centre in Chatt for Zirakpur, Government College in Dera Bassi, Government Senior Secondary School in Lalru, Community Hall in Kurali, Market Committee Office in Banur, and Century Public School in Karoran for Naya Gaon.

     

  • 7:09 AM (IST)May 29, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Counting of votes to begin at 8 am

    The counting of votes for all 50 wards of the Mohali Municipal Corporation will begin at 8 am on Friday (May 29), along with 7 other Municipal Corporations, 75 Municipal Councils, and 19 Nagar Panchayats in Punjab. 

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Punjab Punjab Local Polls Punjab Municipal Election Results 2026 Punjab Municipal Corporations Municipal Corporation Polls Mohali AAP BJP Congress Sad
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