Mohali Municipal Corporation Election Results 2026 LIVE: Counting of votes begins for all 50 wards

Mohali:

The counting of votes for all 50 wards of the Mohali Municipal Corporation begins on Friday (May 29), following the recently concluded local body elections in Punjab. The elections were conducted through ballot papers instead of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs). Polling was held on May 26 across eight Municipal Corporations, 75 Municipal Councils, and 19 Nagar Panchayats.

A total of 7,555 candidates were in fray, with Aam Aadmi Party fielding 1801 candidates, followed by 1550 candidates from Congress, 1316 candidates from BJP, and 1251 candidates contesting from Akali Dal.

According to officials, around 22.38 lakh votes were cast out of nearly 35 lakh eligible voters, registering an overall voter turnout of 63.94 per cent. In the municipal corporation elections, polling stood at 59.91 per cent, while municipal councils recorded a turnout of 65.06 per cent. The highest turnout of 76.18 per cent was witnessed in the Nagar Panchayat elections.

The local body polls are being viewed as politically significant for all major political parties -- Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Congress, and Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD)-- ahead of next year's Punjab Assembly elections. The poll is also seen as a litmus test for the ruling AAP, which is aiming to retain power in the state.

In the 2021 polls, Congress won the Mohali municipal corporation polls by registering victory in 37 of the 50 wards, while independents bagged the remaining 13.

Follow the threads for all the latest updates on Mohali Municipal Corporation Election Results 2026.