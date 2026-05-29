BCCI bans smart sunglasses in PMOA for IPL 2026, violators to be hit with penalties

New Delhi:

The Board of Control for Cricket in India's Anti-Corruption Unit has banned the usage of smart sunglasses by players and match officials in the Players and Match Officials Area (PMOA), due to their advanced communication features. The ACU flagged the advanced communication features as the reason for this ban.

The ACU noted that the device allows live streaming and video calling through mobile data or Wi-Fi networks. In its advisory sent to the IPL franchises, the ACU noted that some companies are marketing and selling smart sunglasses to players and support staff.

"Kindly note that these devices are equipped with advanced communication features, including live streaming, sending and receiving text messages, as well as audio and video calling capabilities through mobile data or Wi-Fi networks," the Board said. "Accordingly, under the PMOA Minimum Standards, such goggles/glasses are classified both as an 'Audio/Video Recording Device' and a 'Communication Device'. It is hereby notified that the possession and/or use of 'Smart Goggles' is strictly prohibited within the Players and Match Officials Area (PMOA)."

RR manager Romi Bhinder was fined

Earlier in the season, Rajasthan Royals manager Romi Bhinder was fined Rs 1 lakh and was issued a warning after he was seen using phone in the team dugout during a league stage match against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

"Romi Bhinder was involved in a protocol violation in the Guwahati match. He was issued a notice under the IPL protocols. He was given 48 hours to explain his position. His explanation came, and we are not very satisfied with it. The Anti-Corruption Unit is not very satisfied with his reply. As it is his first breach, so under the protocols, he was fined an amount of INR 1 lakh and also handed a warning that he needs to be more careful in the future," BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia had said while speaking to Hindustan Times.

BCCI asks players to submit smart sunglasses before entering PMOA

Meanwhile, in its latest advisory, the Indian Board has asked the players to submit their smart sunglasses before entering the PMOA and confirmed that the violators would be punished. "All players and support staff are directed to deposit such devices with the Security Liaison Officer (SLO), along with their mobile phones and smartwatches, upon entering the PMOA on match days," the Board said.

"Failure to deposit such devices shall be deemed a breach of the PMOA protocols and may result in penalties under the PMOA Minimum Standards for IPL 2026," it added.

BCCI has tightened the protocols for players and officials

The Indian Board has been active to tighten the discipline and security standards this IPL, having come down heavy on the IPL players, their families, team members and commentators for a few rules.

The BCCI cracked the social media culture, the filming of reels by players and 'unfiltered' access of social media influencers within the team. The Indian Board was also concerned about 'honey-traps' with cricketers getting close to influencers and vloggers, and banned guests in the players' and support staff's hotel rooms.

ALSO READ | BCCI comes down heavy on IPL players, broadcasters with new guideline amid corruption concerns