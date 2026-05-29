'Pillar of strength': DK Shivakumar's note for Siddaramaiah after latter's exit as Karnataka CM

New Delhi:

A day after Siddaramaiah resigned as Karnataka Chief Minister, Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar shared an emotional message praising the veteran leader’s journey, leadership and contribution to the state. In a heartfelt post on X, Shivakumar wrote, “God does not give boons or curses. He only gives opportunities. What truly matters is what we make of those opportunities,” while reflecting on Siddaramaiah’s rise from a small village in Mysuru to becoming one of Karnataka’s most influential political figures.

‘A pillar of strength’: DK praises Siddaramaiah’s leadership

Calling Siddaramaiah’s political life a symbol of resilience and social justice, Shivakumar thanked him for his years of service and welfare-driven governance. He said several public welfare schemes and developmental initiatives launched under Siddaramaiah’s leadership would remain an important part of Karnataka’s growth story. Shivakumar also highlighted Siddaramaiah’s nearly five decades in public life, saying he shaped the political and social fabric of the state through inclusive governance.

‘Worked shoulder to shoulder’

In the post, Shivakumar recalled their political partnership since 2020, when he took charge as Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) President. “Ever since I was entrusted with the responsibility of serving as KPCC President in 2020, Siddaramaiah avaru has stood firmly beside me like a pillar of strength,” he wrote.

The Deputy CM added that working alongside Siddaramaiah had been a learning experience and expressed hope that the senior leader’s guidance would continue in the future. Ending the note with the line, “If you want to walk fast, walk alone. If you want to walk far, walk together,” Shivakumar signalled unity within the Congress despite the major leadership transition in Karnataka.

Also Read: Siddaramaiah's resignation accepted; Shivakumar's swearing-in as Karnataka CM likely on June 1 or 3: Sources