Vishwanath And Sons: After the success of Karuppu, Suriya announces release date of his next

New Delhi:

Kollywood star Suriya is currently in full swing with the success of Karuppu. Fans are eagerly waiting for his next movie. Continuing the hit streak, Tollywood director Venky Atluri has announced the release date of his upcoming family entertainer Vishwanath and Sons.

Vishwanath and Sons release date

Vishwanath and Sons will hit the screens on August 14. This is Suriya's first film in Telugu and is creating a huge hype. Moreover, since it is being released after a blockbuster like Karuppu, the hype is increasing tenfold. The teaser that has already been released is impressive.

Suriya will be seen in the role of Sanjay Vishwanath, an Olympic shooter in the movie. His stylish vintage look was appreciated by his fans. The makers shared the poster and wrote, 'What happens when a girl 20 years younger than him falls in love with the hero? The story of the movie is this. The developments in the hero's career as an Olympic shooter... The movie is going to be a complete family entertainer with emotions, comedy, and family values.

Vishwanath and Sons cast

Mamita Baiju, Radhika Sarathkumar, Raveena Tandon and others played key roles in this movie. GV Prakash Kumar has provided the music and the film is being presented by Srikara Studios. Vishwanath and Sons has been produced by Suryadevara Nagavanshi and Sai Soujanya under the banner of Sithara Entertainments. The movie will be released in Telugu as well as Tamil languages. While Think Studios will release the movie in Tamil Nadu, preparations are being made for a massive release across the state.

For the unversed, Suriya's latest film Karuppu is currently running in theatres. Starring Suriya and Trisha Krishnan, the movie has been making waves at the box office right from its opening day. The film collected Rs 4.95 crore on its 14th day. Meanwhile, its total collection has reached Rs 168.15 crore. Notably, the film was released on May 14, 2026.

On the other hand, Vishwanath and Sons will release in theatres on August 14, 2026.

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