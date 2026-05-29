Lionel Messi to lead Argentina in FIFA World Cup 2026 as icon set for his sixth appearance

New Delhi:

Lionel Messi is set to make his sixth FIFA World Cup appearance as he has been named to lead Argentina for the upcoming showpiece that kicks off on June 12. There was speculation about his place in the World Cup after Messi left the pitch during Inter Miami's latest Major League Soccer game on Monday; however, the club confirmed it was 'muscle fatigue' in his left hamstring, not an injury.

Messi will add to the 26 caps he has earned in World Cups, which are already the most by any player. Moreover, his sixth World Cup appearance will be the joint-most alongside his Portugal counterpart Cristiano Ronaldo, who was also named for his sixth showpiece.

Emiliano Martinez looks to have another strong World Cup

Emiliano Martinez, who was named the goalkeeper of the tournament in Argentina's title run in 2022, has also been named in the 26-man roster as he will look to build on to the stellar campaign he had in Qatar. Defenders Lisandro Martinez and Cristian Romero are also included in a strong Argentine squad that also features midfielders Alexis Mac Allister and Enzo Fernandez.

Meanwhile, Angel Di Maria is not part of the squad after choosing not to return from his retirement. Franco Armani also decided against a return and is not part of the roster.

Messi set for milestone games

Meanwhile, Messi is set to make his 200th appearance for Argentina. He has won 198 caps for his national side and will complete his 200 appearances when La Albiceleste face Honduras and Iceland in two friendlies before the World Cup.

He will become just the second player in history to feature in 200 or more matches, joining the list which features only Ronaldo. For Argentina, the next most capped player is former defensive midfielder Javier Mascherano, who tallied 147 games for his national side.

Argentina placed in Group J

Argentina have been placed in Group J in the World Cup along with Algeria, Austria and Jordan. They will open their campaign against Algeria on June 17 in Kansas City, before facing Das Nationalteamon June 22 and then Jordan on June 28. Both these games will take place in Dallas.

Argentina World Cup squad

Goalkeepers: Juan Musso (Atletico Madrid), Geronimo Rulli (Marseille), Emiliano Martinez (Aston Villa).

Defenders: Leonardo Balerdi (Marseille), Nicolas Tagliafico (Lyon), Gonzalo Montiel (River Plate), Lisandro Martinez (Manchester United), Cristian Romero (Tottenham), Nicolas Otamendi (Benfica), Facundo Medina (Marseille), Nahuel Molina (Atletico Madrid).

Midfielders: Leandro Paredes (River Plate), Rodrigo de Paul (Inter Miami), Valentin Barco (Strasbourg), Giovani lo Celso (Real Betis), Ezequiel Palacios (Bayer Leverkusen), Alexis Mac Allister (Liverpool), Enzo Fernandez (Chelsea).

Forwards: Julian Alvarez (Atletico Madrid), Lionel Messi (Inter Miami), Nicolas Gonzalez (Atletico Madrid), Thiago Almada (Atletico Madrid), Giuliano Simeone (Atletico Madrid), Nico Paz (Como), Jose Manuel Lopez (Palmeiras), Lautaro Martinez (Inter Milan).