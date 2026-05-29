Punjab Municipal Councils, Nagar Panchayats Election Results LIVE: AAP leads in early trends

Chandigarh:

The counting of votes for the crucial local body elections in Punjab is underway. The elections for 75 municipal councils and 20 Nagar Panchayats were held on Tuesday i.e. on May 26. The elections are being keenly watched by political observers as they are being considered crucial for all major political parties - AAP, BJP, Congress and SAD - as these are taking place ahead of the 2027 Punjab assembly polls. In 75 municipal councils, 5,142 candidates were in the fray in 1,282 wards, while 800 candidates were in the fray in 218 wards of 20 Nagar Panchayats. There are 35,45,567 registered voters for these municipal bodies, which include 17,11,635 women and 220 others.

Ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) fielded the maximum number of candidates at 1,801, followed by 1,550 candidates of the Congress, 1,316 nominees of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), 1,251 candidates of the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) and 96 nominees of the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP). Besides, there are 1,528 Independent candidates for the local body elections.

Nearly 64 per cent polling was recorded in the urban local body elections in Punjab, which was marred by incidents of violence, stone pelting, clashes, attacks on political workers and allegations of booth capturing, officials said.

Follow this blog for all the latest updates on the Punjab Municipal Councils and Nagar Panchayats Election Results