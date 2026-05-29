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Punjab Municipal Councils, Nagar Panchayats Election Results LIVE: AAP leads in early trends

Edited By: Raghwendra Shukla @ShuklaRaghav
Updated:

Punjab Municipal Councils, Nagar Panchayats Election Results LIVE: Counting began at 8 am for Punjab's civic elections. Ahead of the counting, 80 candidates have already been declared elected unopposed.

Punjab Municipal Councils, Nagar Panchayats Election Results LIVE
Punjab Municipal Councils, Nagar Panchayats Election Results LIVE Image Source : IndiaTV
Chandigarh:

The counting of votes for the crucial local body elections in Punjab is underway. The elections for 75 municipal councils and 20 Nagar Panchayats were held on Tuesday i.e. on May 26. The elections are being keenly watched by political observers as they are being considered crucial for all major political parties - AAP, BJP, Congress and SAD - as these are taking place ahead of the 2027 Punjab assembly polls. In 75 municipal councils, 5,142 candidates were in the fray in 1,282 wards, while 800 candidates were in the fray in 218 wards of 20 Nagar Panchayats. There are 35,45,567 registered voters for these municipal bodies, which include 17,11,635 women and 220 others.

Ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) fielded the maximum number of candidates at 1,801, followed by 1,550 candidates of the Congress, 1,316 nominees of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), 1,251 candidates of the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) and 96 nominees of the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP). Besides, there are 1,528 Independent candidates for the local body elections.

Nearly 64 per cent polling was recorded in the urban local body elections in Punjab, which was marred by incidents of violence, stone pelting, clashes, attacks on political workers and allegations of booth capturing, officials said.

Follow this blog for all the latest updates on the Punjab Municipal Councils and Nagar Panchayats Election Results

 

Live updates :Punjab Municipal Election Results 2026

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  • 9:16 AM (IST)May 29, 2026
    Posted by Raghwendra Shukla

    Goniana Municipal Council Ward Number 2

    Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) candidate Kashmiri Lal has officially won the election from Ward Number 2 of the Goniana Municipal Council. Lal defeated his nearest rival by a clear margin of 181 votes.

  • 9:13 AM (IST)May 29, 2026
    Posted by Raghwendra Shukla

    Goniana Municipal Council

    Independent candidate Gurmeet Kaur has officially won the election from Ward Number 1 of the Goniana Municipal Council. Kaur defeated her closest opponent by a solid margin of 214 votes.

  • 9:10 AM (IST)May 29, 2026
    Posted by Raghwendra Shukla

    Sangat Municipal Council Ward Number 2

    Independent candidate Parveen Lata has officially won the election in Ward Number 2 of the Sangat Municipal Council. In a tightly contested race, Lata edged out her nearest rival by a slim margin of 20 votes.

  • 9:08 AM (IST)May 29, 2026
    Posted by Raghwendra Shukla

    Sangat Municipal Council

    Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) candidate Kamaljit Kaur has officially won the election from Ward Number 1 of the Sangat Municipal Council. Kaur defeated her nearest rival by a clear margin of 141 votes.

  • 9:05 AM (IST)May 29, 2026
    Posted by Raghwendra Shukla

    Bhawanigarh Municipal Council

    Congress candidate Rajni Sharma has officially won the election from Ward Number 6 of the Bhawanigarh Municipal Council. Sharma edged out her closest rival by a razor-thin margin of just 16 votes, securing another close victory for the Congress party in the council.

  • 9:04 AM (IST)May 29, 2026
    Posted by Raghwendra Shukla

    Kotfatta Municipal Council

    Independent candidate Sukhdeep Kaur has officially won the election from Ward Number 3 of the Kotfatta Municipal Council. Kaur defeated her closest opponent by a margin of 288 votes.

  • 9:00 AM (IST)May 29, 2026
    Posted by Raghwendra Shukla

    Mehatpur Nagar Panchayat

    Congress's Parveen Mehta has officially won the election from Ward No. 5 of the Mehatpur Nagar Panchayat. Mehta edged out the closest opponent by a mere 16 votes, successfully locking in another seat for the party.

  • 8:56 AM (IST)May 29, 2026
    Posted by Manmath Nayak

    Jasveer Kaur Chahal wins Ward Number 2 in Bhawanigarh Municipal Council by 191 votes

    Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) candidate Jasveer Kaur Chahal wins Ward Number 2 in the Bhawanigarh Municipal Council by 191 votes.

  • 8:55 AM (IST)May 29, 2026
    Posted by Manmath Nayak

    Amarpal Singh Toor wins Ward Number 1 in Bhawanigarh Municipal Council by 130 votes

    Congress candidate Amarpal Singh Toor wins Ward Number 1 in the Bhawanigarh Municipal Council by 130 votes.

  • 8:52 AM (IST)May 29, 2026
    Posted by Raghwendra Shukla

    Bhawanigarh Municipal Council: SAD's Jasveer Kaur Chahal wins Ward Number 2

    Shiromani Akali Dal's (SAD) Jasveer Kaur Chahal has officially won the election from Ward No. 2 of the Bhawanigarh Municipal Council. Singh defeated his nearest rival by 191 votes, locking in a crucial seat for the SAD as the municipal council results continue to unfold.

  • 8:50 AM (IST)May 29, 2026
    Posted by Raghwendra Shukla

    Congress's Amarpal Singh Toor wins Ward Number 1 of the Bhawanigarh Municipal Council

    Congress's Amarpal Singh Toor wins Ward Number 1 of the Bhawanigarh Municipal Council, defeating his opponent by a margin of 130 votes in the early declarations.

  • 8:49 AM (IST)May 29, 2026
    Posted by Raghwendra Shukla

    Uday Singh wins Majitha Municipal Council

    Extending the Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP) string of uncontested victories, party candidate Uday Singh has clinched a win in Ward No. 6 of the Majitha Municipal Council in Amritsar district. Singh was elected unopposed to the seat.

  • 8:33 AM (IST)May 29, 2026
    Posted by Raghwendra Shukla

    Bathinda Mayor Padamjeet Singh Mehta wins

    Aam Aadmi Party leader and Bathinda Mayor Padamjeet Singh Mehta won unopposed from Ward 46 after the rejection of the Congress candidate’s nomination papers and the withdrawal of nominations by the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidates.

  • 8:15 AM (IST)May 29, 2026
    Posted by Raghwendra Shukla

    63 AAP candidates elected unopposed

    AAP: 63
    SAD: 09
    Independents: 07
    Congress: 01

    As the early counting trends and results roll in for the Punjab local body elections, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has established a god lead over its rivals as its 63 candidates won unopposed.

  • 8:14 AM (IST)May 29, 2026
    Posted by Raghwendra Shukla

    80 candidates elected unopposed

    Vote counting is underway for 7,555 candidates competing across 1,896 wards in Punjab. The election spans 12 Municipal Corporations, 76 Municipal Councils, and 21 Nagar Panchayats. Notably, 80 candidates have already secured their victories unopposed before the polls.

  • 8:04 AM (IST)May 29, 2026
    Posted by Raghwendra Shukla

    Conting of votes begins

    The counting of votes across all 103 municipal bodies has started. The polling was held through ballot papers for 75 municipal councils and 20 Nagar Panchayats. 

     

  • 7:41 AM (IST)May 29, 2026
    Posted by Raghwendra Shukla

    Voting held under tight security

    A total of 740 polling booths were declared sensitive and 275 hyper-sensitive. Around 35,000 election personnel and 32,000 police personnel were deputed on election duty.

  • 7:27 AM (IST)May 29, 2026
    Posted by Anurag Roushan

    Elections being considered crucial for all major parties

    The elections are being keenly watched by political observers as they are being considered crucial for all major political parties - AAP, BJP, Congress and SAD - as these are taking place ahead of the 2027 Punjab assembly polls. 

  • 7:22 AM (IST)May 29, 2026
    Posted by Anurag Roushan

    Voting marred by violence

    Nearly 64 per cent polling was recorded in the local body elections in Punjab, which was marred by incidents of violence, stone pelting, clashes, attacks on political workers and allegations of booth capturing.

  • 7:20 AM (IST)May 29, 2026
    Posted by Anurag Roushan

    Counting of votes to begin at 8 am

    The counting of votes for 75 municipal councils and 20 Nagar Panchayats will begin at 8 am. Follow this blog for all the latest updates on the Punjab Municipal Councils and Nagar Panchayats Election Results.

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Punjab Municipal Election Results 2026 Punjab Municipal Councils Punjab Local Polls AAP Congress BJP
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