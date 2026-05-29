Blast Movie Day 1 Collection: How did Arjun Sarja's film performed on opening day?

New Delhi:

Blast is a Tamil movie that has been released on 28 May 2026. The lead actors in this movie are Arjun Sarja, Abhirami and Preity Mukhundhan, along with others. Blast has been well received at the Indian box office and has recorded one of the best openings for a medium budget Tamil action thriller film in 2026, thanks to the huge star power of Silambarasan TR.

As per Sacnilk, the movie managed to make a net collection of Rs 1 crore in India on its first day. This film was shown in 1,022 shows and its overall occupancy stood at 26 percent. On the first day, the India gross collection from this movie is estimated to be Rs 1.15 crore.

Blast has Tamil Nadu as its strongest market

Tamil Nadu has provided the highest share in the Blast collection on Day 1. The collection by Tamil Nadu in terms of gross total reached Rs 95 lakhs. Rs 10 lakhs were collected from Karnataka, and Rs 7 lakhs from Kerala. Andhra Pradesh AND Telangana gave Rs 1 lakh whereas the other states combined gave Rs 2 lakhs.

Occupancy goes up for evening and night shows

According to the Tamil version, there was a total occupancy percentage of 28.01 in Day 1. Morning shows had an occupancy percentage of 15.46 percent, but things picked up for afternoon shows to 25.69 percent. Evening shows showed improvement in 26.92 percent while night shows had the maximum occupancy percentage of 40.31.

More deets about the film

The movie stars action star Arjun, Preity Mukundhan, Abhirami, and others. It is produced by Kalpathi S Agoram, Kalpathi S Ganesh, and Kalpathi S Suresh under the production banner AGS Entertainment. The music of the film is given by Ravi Basrur, and the camera work by Anukrishna Radhakrishnan.

Also Read: Blast movie X review: What internet audience say about Arjun Sarja and Abhirami's Tamil film