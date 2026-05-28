Blast movie X review: What internet audience say about Arjun Sarja and Abhirami's Tamil film

New Delhi:

The Tamil action drama Blast, starring Arjun Sarja, Abhirami, and Preity Mukhundhan, hit the silver screens on May 28, 2026. Written and directed by Subash K. Raj, the film has been garnering attention from audiences on social media.

Those who went to watch the film in theatres on the first day have shared their reviews on social media platforms X (formerly Twitter). Let’s take a look at how internet users are reacting to the film.

Blast movie X review

So far, the film has been receiving a positive response from users. Some are praising it and calling it an "engaging action entertainer," appreciating the first half and describing the second half as decent. One X user wrote, "#Blast - Engaging action entertainer. Good first half and decent 2nd half .Casting and bgm good . Well written by debutant director. Stunt choreography is major highlight of the film . Though predictable in its flow , film is worth to watch in theatres."

Another user appreciated the fight sequences and background score. He wrote,"#Blast movie One off the best movie I watched this year the power full acting and fighting scene… Best cinematography and visuals off each fight scene Background score is Vera level… Wholesome movie with fight lovers … The OG action king #arjun is back … Review The action queens #abhirami & #preitymukundhan Therikee."

Blast movie: Cast and crew details

The film features Action King Arjun, Preity Mukundhan, Abhirami and others. Whereas, it is produced by Kalpathi S Agoram, Kalpathi S Ganesh and Kalpathi S Suresh under AGS Entertainment. The music for the film is composed by Ravi Basrur, with the cinematography done by Anukrishna Radhakrishnan.

This is a developing story.

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