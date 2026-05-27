RJ Balaji reveals Karuppu, not Jana Nayagan, was originally planned as Vijay's farewell film

New Delhi:

Writer-director RJ Balaji, who is currently enjoying the success of Karuppu starring Suriya and Trisha Krishnan, has shared an interesting behind-the-scenes detail about the film. He revealed that the project was first planned with actor-politician Vijay, who is now serving as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, in mind, as it was meant to be his final film before stepping into politics. However, the role later went to Suriya.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, RJ Balaji spoke about Karuppu and revealed that he first narrated the film to Thalapathy Vijay, but he eventually opted out of the project. The film later went to Suriya, who also gave suggestions and helped him finalise the script.

RJ Balaji reveals Karuppu was supposed to be Vijay's last film before he entered into politics

Revealing the film's original lead, RJ Balaji said he had a few meetings with actor-politician Vijay regarding the project and shared that, "This was supposed to be his last film, so we had two or three meetings which went on for some time, discussing things like him entering politics and taking a call as to which film to make as his last film."

Later, Vijay decided to step away from the project, which RJ Balaji accepted. He said, "I felt his reasons were justified, I said, 'Sir, I absolutely respect your decision, thank you so much.' because by that time I had narrated two films to him when he asked me if I had something. I thought this was a big respect he gave for my work and my creativity."

RJ Balaji further added that the producers approached him and asked if, since he had already narrated the film to Thalapathy Vijay, he could present it to actor Suriya. He said Suriya liked the script and also suggested changes, which helped the director finalise it.

In the same conversation, RJ Balaji mentioned that he thanked Thalapathy Vijay in the opening credits of Karuppu saying, "The entire thing happened because he asked me the right questions after my narration, questions that made my film and my script better. So I think in spite of him not doing the film, it landed me this film."

About Vijay's last film before he entered into politics

It must be noted that actor-politician C Joseph Vijay, aka Thalapathy Vijay took the oath as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu on May 10, 2026, at Jawarharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium in Chennai. His last film before he entered politics is Jana Nayagan, directed by H Vinoth. The film was initially scheduled to be released on January 9, 2026, however, it got delayed due to certification and is yet to be released in theatres.

Apart from Vijay, the film stars Pooja Hegde and Bobby Deol in key roles. The Tamil action thriller is produced by Venkat K Narayana under KVN Productions. The production house also backed Yash's upcoming film Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups.

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