BCCI comes down heavy on IPL players, broadcasters with new guideline amid corruption concerns

New Delhi:

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has come down heavy on the IPL players, their families, team members and commentators for the social media culture, adding to the tightened discipline and security standards following the Anti-Corruption Unit flagged 'anomalies'.

As per the report in the Times of India, the BCCI is cracking the social media culture, the filming of reels by players and 'unfiltered' access of social media influencers within the team. "The reel culture has led to many violations of late. There are a few Indian players who post videos on match days, just before a match, and immediately after the conclusion of the match," a source said as quoted by the English Daily. The report added that the BCCI had also warned an Indian fast bowler for promoting the national team's accommodation facilities created by his wife.

The Indian Board is also concerned about 'honey-traps' with cricketers getting close to influencers and vloggers.

BCCI schools commentators, broadcasters

Meanwhile, the BCCI has also schooled the broadcasters and cricket commentators for shooting videos near the players and match officials area (PMOA). "There have been a few breaches by a few commentators. One former international cricketer was found making videos on his phone near the dugout in a tense situation of a match. The BCCI team acted swiftly and got him to stop the recording. There could be a case of sending legal notices to an ex-cricketer who was found filming for his YouTube channel. The board has clearly mentioned that anybody wearing BCCI and IPL official attire can’t be seen filming at the ground," the report added.

Notably, a former Indian cricketer was told not to post YouTube videos on his channel during an ongoing series. The families have also been told to refrain from sharing pictures and videos during the Indian cash-rich league.

Families access in local T20 leagues also flagged

The BCCI has also flagged that several IPL players have taken liberties and brought unauthorised guests to team hotels in even local T20 leagues. "There are BCCI ACU officers in team hotels in the local T20 leagues as well. BCCI’s anti-corruption guidelines are applicable in these leagues. There are anti-corruption sessions with players, team officials and team owners but there have been a few IPL players who have taken liberties and brought in unauthorised guests to team hotels in some of the local T20 leagues. These are poor examples for young cricketers who make it to the IPL through these leagues," BCCI sources told.

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