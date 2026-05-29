GT vs RR Pitch Report: How will surface at MYS Int'l Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur play?

Chandigarh:

After a dominating win over Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL 2026 Eliminator, Rajasthan Royals will now take on Gujarat Titans in Qualifier 2. The winner of the match will go on to play Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the final at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has been the talk of the town ahead of the blockbuster clash in Mullanpur. The 15-year-old decimated the Hyderabad bowlers in the previous game, scoring 97 runs off only 29 balls. He singlehandedly took the opponent out of the contest before Dhruv Jurel added 50 and Jofra Archer wreaked havoc with the new ball, claiming three wickets.

The win should give confidence to Rajasthan and they will be eager to take revenge for the IPL 2022 final, where Gujarat defeated them.

This time, the equation is different, though. The Shubman Gill-led side depends heavily on their top three batters and if Rajasthan manage to tackle that, they could very well progress to the summit clash. However, it won’t be an easy task. Sai Sudharsan and Gill are two of the leading run-scorers of the season and they love to dictate the play. Jos Buttler adds the firepower, who, like Sooryavanshi, can take the game away from the opponent’s reach.

Gujarat also boast a strong bowling unit, featuring Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Siraj and Rashid Khan. On their day, Gujarat can decimate any opponent and hence, they are one of the most successful teams of the competition.

MYS Cricket Stadium, Mullanpur, Pitch Report

The surface in Mullanpur heavily assists the batters. It’s a high-scoring ground and everyone saw how the pitch played in the Eliminator. Bowling first will be the ideal thing to do and the pacers can get some help in the air early on. Anything above 240 runs can be considered a safe total. However, it won’t be surprising if either of the captains opt to bat first in Qualifier 2 and the putting pressure factor has worked wonders so far in the playoffs.

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