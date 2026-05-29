Mullanpur, New Chandigarh weather: Will rain play spoilsport in GT vs RR IPL 2026 Qualifier 2?

New Delhi:

Weather in Mullanpur, New Chandigarh, will be in focus when the Gujarat Titans take on the Rajasthan Royals in Qualifier 2 of the Indian Premier League 2026 on Friday, May 29. Apart from Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's rain of sixes, the weather has a bit of a forecast for rain in Mullanpur on the matchday.

RR made it to the Qualifier 2 after handing Sunrisers Hyderabad a drubbing in the Eliminator. And at the epicentre of that carnage was none other than the wonderkid Sooryavanshi, who smacked 97 from 29 balls and threatened to break Chris Gayle's record for the fastest IPL hundred after having shattered his record for most sixes in a single season.

Sooryavanshi would again threaten to run away with the game when RR meet GT next in the Qualifier. GT would be aware of the threat that the 15-year-old brings to the table. They have a strong bowling attack, having taken the most wickets this season and also boast the best bowling average.

The likes of Kagiso Rabada, Rashid Khan and Mohammed Siraj will pose a threat too in this high-stakes encounter with the weather around.

Mullanpur, New Chandigarh weather report

According to Google weather, there is some chance of rain in the build-up to this game and even a bit during the match time. There is a probability of 20% of precipitation at around 3 PM, which dips down to 0% over the next few hours until the match is scheduled to begin at 7:30 PM. The rain chances go up to 15% at around 8 PM and stay put over the next two hours. Notably, there was also an alert for a hailstorm at around 1 PM in Mullanpur.

Gujarat Titans Squad: Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill(c), Jos Buttler(w), Nishant Sindhu, Washington Sundar, Jason Holder, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Kulwant Khejroliya, Glenn Phillips, Anuj Rawat, Kumar Kushagra, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Luke Wood, Connor Esterhuizen, Ishant Sharma, Jayant Yadav, Shahrukh Khan, Manav Suthar, Arshad Khan, Gurnoor Brar, Ashok Sharma

Rajasthan Royals Squad: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Dhruv Jurel(w), Riyan Parag(c), Donovan Ferreira, Dasun Shanaka, Ravindra Jadeja, Jofra Archer, Nandre Burger, Sushant Mishra, Brijesh Sharma, Yash Raj Punja, Shubham Dubey, Aman Rao Perala, Ravi Bishnoi, Tushar Deshpande, Adam Milne, Shimron Hetmyer, Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Kwena Maphaka, Sandeep Sharma, Kuldeep Sen, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Emanjot Singh Chahal, Vignesh Puthur

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