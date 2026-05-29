Twisha Sharma death case: Mother-in-law Giribala Singh, husband Samarth Singh sent to CBI remand till June 2

New Delhi:

A local court in Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal on Friday sent Twisha Sharma's mother-in-law Giribala Singh and husband Samarth Singh to Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) remand till June 2. The development comes a day after the central probe agency arrested Giribala following six hours of questioning.

The CBI had sought a five-day remand of Giribala and also an extension of Samarth's remand during the hearing on Friday. Notably, Giribala's lawyer did not raise any objection to the probe agency's request.

"The court has sent Giribala Singh, Samarth Singh to CBI remand till 2 pm, June 2. They will remain in CBI custody till June 2. The CBI may ask the court to increase their reman if needed. We hope that the investigation will now proceed in the right direction," Anurag Srivastava, lawyer of Twisha's family, told reporters.

A sessions court had granted Giribala an anticipatory bail earlier this month, but the Madhya High Court cancelled it earlier this week, citing the factual aspects of the case and the allegations levelled against her, paving the way for her arrest. Meanwhile, Samarth had been missing since May 12, the day Twisha died, but surrendered at a court in Jabalpur after which he was arrested.

Twisha's family has alleged that her in-laws, mainly Giribala and Samarth, had been harassing the 33-year-old over dowry and caused her death. They also alleged that Giribala, the chairperson of the consumer court in Bhopal, had even tampered with the crime scene.

During a hearing in the high court, they also argued that Twisha was "badly stuck" in her matrimonial home.

However, Giribala rejected all the allegations against her and Samarth, and claimed Twisha was a drug addict and raised questions over her mental health. She also accused Twisha's family of maligning their image, claiming that they are also trying to "influence the case".

Amid the allegations and the counter-allegations, Twisha's family approached the Madhya Pradesh government, which recommended a CBI probe. Later, the Supreme Court took suo moto cognisance of the case after which a CBI probe was ordered. Meanwhile, a second post-mortem of Twisha was also conducted following an order by the high court.

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