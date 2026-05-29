May 29, 2026
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  3. Aditya Seal wears 'baap' T-shirt as he announces wife Anushka Ranjan's pregnancy: 'Waited a hundred years'

Aditya Seal wears 'baap' T-shirt as he announces wife Anushka Ranjan's pregnancy: 'Waited a hundred years'

Written By: Anindita Mukhopadhyay
Published: ,Updated:

Aditya Seal and Anushka Ranjan announced that they are expecting their first child. Sharing a series of heartwarming photos, Aditya wore a 'baap' T-shirt while revealing the pregnancy news on social media.

Aditya Seal, Anushka Ranjan to welcome first child
Aditya Seal, Anushka Ranjan to welcome first child Image Source : Instagram/Aditya Seal, Anushka Ranjan
New Delhi:

Actor Aditya Seal and his wife Anushka Ranjan are all set to welcome their first child. The couple, who got married in 2021, shared photos from a beautiful photoshoot. Several celebs congratulated the couple in the comments. 

Aditya wore a black T-shirt with the word "Baap" written on it. Beside him, Anushka posed wearing a black top and flared pants, flaunting her baby bump.

The caption read: "I’ve waited a hundred years, But I’d wait a million more for you. Nothing prepared me for, What the privilege of being yours would do." Take a look:

This is a developing story.

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