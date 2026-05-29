Aditya Seal wears 'baap' T-shirt as he announces wife Anushka Ranjan's pregnancy: 'Waited a hundred years'

New Delhi:

Actor Aditya Seal and his wife Anushka Ranjan are all set to welcome their first child. The couple, who got married in 2021, shared photos from a beautiful photoshoot. Several celebs congratulated the couple in the comments.

Aditya wore a black T-shirt with the word "Baap" written on it. Beside him, Anushka posed wearing a black top and flared pants, flaunting her baby bump.

The caption read: "I’ve waited a hundred years, But I’d wait a million more for you. Nothing prepared me for, What the privilege of being yours would do." Take a look:

This is a developing story.