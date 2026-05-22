Karishma Tanna glows in saree at godh bharai ceremony: 'Deeply special for both of us and our little baby'

New Delhi:

Karishma Tanna is all set to welcome her first child with her husband Varun Bangera. The actress, who is seemingly in her last trimester, shared a beautiful video from her Godh Bharai ceremony. For the occasion, the actress dressed herself in a South Indian style, and her pregnancy glow was blinding.

Karishma Tanna shares video from godh bharai ceremony

Karishma Tanna posed a heartwarming video from her godh bharai ceremony. Her caption read: "Still soaking in the love, blessings, and emotions from our very first South Indian style Godh Bharai together. Witnessing the beautiful Tulu rituals, sacred traditions, mantras, flowers, sarees, and every little custom so closely felt truly magical… almost like living a dream we had only imagined. From the poojas and family blessings to the warmth and love in every ritual, the entire day felt so pure, emotional, and deeply special for both of us and our little baby. A dream come true in the most beautiful, traditional way. Our hearts are full. Feeling deeply grateful, protected, pampered, and surrounded by love as we step into this beautiful new chapter together." Take a look at the video here:

When Karishma Tanna and Varun Bangera announced pregnancy

It was in April when Karishma and Varun announced the former's pregnancy. She shared a heartwarming set of photos from her pregnancy shoot with her husband, and wrote, "A little Miracle, Our greatest gift - August 2026." The couple posed in matching 'mom' and 'dad' caps while holding a tiny pair of baby shoes, making the announcement even sweeter. Their two pet dogs also made adorable appearances in a few pictures. More than anything else, the photos beautifully captured their excitement, laughter and love as they eagerly wait to welcome their baby in August.

Karishma Tanna and Varun Bangera got married in 2022.

Also read: Karishma Tanna announces pregnancy, flaunts baby bump in cutest pics with husband Varun Bangera