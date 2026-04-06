Karishma Tanna announces pregnancy, flaunts baby bump in cutest pics with husband Varun Bangera

New Delhi:

After Divyanka Tripathi, actress and former Bigg Boss contestant Karishma Tanna has announced that she is pregnant. The actress tied the knot with businessman Varun Bangera in 2022. The actress had been low-key about her pregnancy all this time, despite making appearances at public events. She revealed that she is due in August 2026.

Karishma Tanna is pregnant with her first child

In a set of adorable photos from her pregnancy shoot with husband Varun Bangera, Karishma Tanna wrote, "A little Miracle , Our greatest gift — August 2026." Wearing 'mom' and 'dad' caps, the duo posted pictures with a tiny pair of shoes. Some of their photos also had their two pet dogs in them. But most importantly, their photos were filled with love, laughter and anticipation for the time to gallop to August. Take a look at their photos here:

Krystle D'Souza, Dia Mirza extend congratulations

Several celebs extended their best wishes to Karishma Tanna and Varun Bangera in the comments. Krystle D'Souza wrote “Congratulations,” while Dia Mirza commented, “Oh yay! Congratulations.” Dalljiet Kaur reacted with appreciation, and Dhanashree Verma also shared her congratulations. Jasmine Bhasin expressed excitement saying “Wowwwww,” while Khushi Kapoor reacted with an affectionate “Ahhhh.”

Among others, Bhumika Chawla wrote “Awwwwww,” and Anita Hassanandani shared her congratulations. Aditya Seal commented, “I LOVEEEE ITTTTT,” while Maheep Kapoor sent her wishes saying, "Congratulations.” Sanjeeda Sheikh wrote “Mashallah,” and Pulkit Samrat added, “Congratulations!!”

More wishes poured in from Kanika Kapoor, Raj Kundra, who wrote “Congratulations guys,” Sonal Chauhan, and Lauren Gottlieb, who applauded the news. Tahira Kashyap also congratulated the couple, while Sonaakshi Raaj called it “Best News.”

Karishma Tanna and Varun Bangera's love story

It started rather quietly for Karishma Tanna and Varun Bangera. The two first met on December 31, about two years ago, at a New Year’s party hosted by a common friend. Interestingly, it was Manish Malhotra who introduced them. Karishma had gone to the party with him, met Varun there, and what began as a simple conversation slowly turned into a friendship.

Talking about their relationship, Karishma once shared that what makes it special is the fact that they’re still discovering each other. She told TOI, “Not many know that it was designer Manish Malhotra, who introduced us. I had gone with Manish for the New Year party and met Varun there. We started talking and soon became friends.” She adds, “We are getting to know more about each other, and with each passing day, love grows because you understand each other more. If there is one thing that Varun wants me to work on, it is my patience, while I want him to get up early and go to the gym with me. He is fit, but I’d love it if he came to the gym with me.”

Karishma Tanna and Varun Bangera got married in February 2022.

Also read: Divyanka Tripathi announces first pregnancy with husband Vivek Dahiya after 10 years of marriage | See pics