Pakistan announce ODI squad for Australia series; Babar Azam returns, while Mohammad Rizwan dropped

New Delhi:

Pakistan have announced a 16-member squad for the upcoming ODI series against Australia, starting May 30 in Rawalpindi. The three-match series will mark Babar Azam’s return to the national setup, while Mohammad Rizwan has been left out in one of the most notable selection calls of the year.

The changes arrive shortly after Pakistan’s disappointing Test series defeat against Bangladesh, a result that intensified scrutiny around the team’s direction across formats. Rizwan, despite standing out during the Test series, has lost his place following an underwhelming ODI outing in Bangladesh earlier this year, where he managed only 58 runs in three matches.

His exclusion is particularly striking considering his consistency in the format not long ago. Across 17 ODIs last year, Rizwan produced 569 runs at an average of 43.76, registering one century and four half-centuries. Even so, the selectors have opted for a reset behind the stumps as Muhammad Ghazi Ghori and uncapped batter Rohail Nazir have been called up in Rizwan’s absence.

The move was further influenced by Usman Khan’s absence through illness, leaving the selectors short of experienced alternatives in the role.

Babar Azam, meanwhile, finds himself back in the squad after missing the Bangladesh ODI series in March. His omission at the time had triggered widespread debate, especially given his numbers in 2025. The former captain had accumulated 544 runs in 17 ODIs at a remarkable average of 77.16 before being dropped following Pakistan’s T20 World Cup struggles.

Injury concerns in Pakistan camp

Shaheen Shah Afridi will continue as captain for the home series, leading a side that also welcomes back Naseem Shah, Shadab Khan and spinner Sufyan Moqim. All three had missed the previous ODI assignment in Bangladesh.

Notably, Pakistan’s preparations have also been affected by injuries. Fakhar Zaman and Saim Ayub remain unavailable as both continue rehabilitation under the PCB medical staff. Their absence has opened the door for uncapped players Ahmed Daniyal and Arafat Minhas to earn places in the senior squad.

Pakistan squad for Australia ODIs

Shaheen Shah Afridi (captain), Salman Ali Agha (vice-captain), Abdul Samad, Abrar Ahmed, Ahmed Daniyal, Arafat Minhas, Babar Azam, Haris Rauf, Maaz Sadaqat, Muhammad Ghazi Ghori (wicket-keeper), Naseem Shah, Rohail Nazir (wicket-keeper), Sahibzada Farhan, Shadab Khan, Shamyl Hussain, Sufyan Moqim

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