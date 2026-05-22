'Seven is too low': Zaheer Khan questions Chennai Super Kings' decision-making after loss against GT

New Delhi:

Chennai Super Kings succumbed to a hefty loss against Gujarat Titans in the 67th game of the ongoing IPL (Indian Premier League) 2026. The two sides met at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, and the game saw GT register a comfortable 89-run victory.

After the game, former India cricketer Zaheer Khan came forward and questioned some of the decisions that Chennai Super Kings made in the clash. Zaheer opined that the five-time champions can think of letting Zaheer Khan bat up the order.

“Maybe having Shivam Dube bat up the order is something they can think of. You know seven is too low a number for him. They need to strengthen their bowling for sure and Jadeja's replacement is something they're searching for, who is going to make that consistent impact with the ball and the bat. Akeal Hosein showed some signs of it, so how they develop is something which CSK will be closely monitoring. But on the whole, it has been a decent season for them,” Zaheer Khan told Cricbuzz.

Also Read: IPL playoffs scenario: How can Sunrisers Hyderabad finish in top two ahead of RCB clash?

MS Dhoni’s future is still clouded after IPL 2026 campaign

Furthermore, the Chennai Super Kings’ campaign in the IPL 2026 has come to an end. The five-time champions failed to qualify for the knockout stages of the tournament after they lost their last game of the group stage against Gujarat Titans.

However, with the season ending, many fans were left disappointed as former skipper MS Dhoni did not feature in a single game for the five-time champions owing to injury. With the season coming to an end, CSK skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad asked about MS Dhoni’s future. Gaikwad was quick to state that only time will tell whether or not Dhoni will feature for CSK in the IPL 2027 or not.

Also Read: