'Some deja vu': Shubman Gill reviews Gujarat Titans' IPL 2026 campaign after securing a top-two finish

New Delhi:

Gujarat Titans have been one of the most consistent sides in the ongoing IPL (Indian Premier League) 2026; the side has secured a top-two finish in the league standings and will compete in Qualifier 1 of the tournament after they defeated Chennai Super Kings in the 66th game of the tournament.

Taking on Chennai at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, Gujarat Titans registered an 89-run win and put forth a brilliant performance in the clash. After the clash, GT skipper Shubman Gill took centre stage and talked about his side’s performances in the ongoing season.

“Nothing. I mean, after the 12 games, we were at number one last season. So, same for this season as well. We lost the last two games last season. Both the games were here and we played the last game against the same opposition and they scored 230 and I think we got bundled out for 110-120 runs. So, there was some deja vu, going into this match, but I don't think there's anything differently that we have done this season,” Shubman Gill said in the post-match presentation ceremony.

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Gujarat Titans registered their biggest IPL against CSK

It is interesting to note that the clash between GT and CSK saw GT come in to bat first, and after a brilliant performance by the top order, Gujarat Titans posted a total of 229 runs in the first innings of the game. Furthermore, following it up with the ball, GT limited CSK to a score of 140, winning the game by 89 runs, which is their biggest win in IPL history.

With Gujarat sitting in second place, Chennai Super Kings have effectively been knocked out of the tournament, and with RCB taking on SRH on May 22, SRH have a slim chance of knocking RCB off the top spot, but it is still mathematically possible.

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