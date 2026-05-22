'Hard miss for us': Ruturaj Gaikwad weighs in on MS Dhoni's availability in IPL 2027 after group stage exit

New Delhi:

Chennai Super Kings’ campaign in the IPL (Indian Premier League) 2026 came to an end. The side has been eliminated from the tournament’s group stages after losing the 66th game of the tournament against Gujarat Titans. The two sides met at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Gujarat Titans put forth a brilliant performance, handing the five-time champions an 89-run defeat. After the game, CSK skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad took centre stage and talked about whether former skipper MS Dhoni will be available for CSK in the next season.

“Obviously you will get to know it next year itself. Even I'll get to know it next year itself. Obviously, it's a hard, hard miss for us definitely. He's someone who can, have a fear in the opposition, especially coming in those late overs,” Gaikwad said in the post-match presentation ceremony.

“Can really change the game, can really change the momentum just by staying at the crease. So, he's someone, definitely we missed a lot this season. But, I mean, we never know about next season, but obviously really happy with the guys we had and, really happy with the experience they got this year,” he added.

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Dhoni went through the IPL 2026 without playing a single game

It is worth noting that MS Dhoni was ruled out of the earlier stages of the tournament due to a calf injury. With many fans hoping to watch the former India skipper play, they were unable to as the veteran was not able to recover back to full fitness in time.

Dhoni went through the IPL 2026 season without playing a single game, and there is no update on whether he will be available for CSK in the IPL 2027.

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