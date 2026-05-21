Exclusive: Angkrish Raghuvanshi ruled out of IPL 2026 with finger injury

New Delhi:

In a major blow for Kolkata Knight Riders, star batter Angkrish Raghuvanshi has been ruled out of the IPL 2026. Sources confirmed to India TV digital that Raghuvanshi could be out for as long as three months owing to the finger injury that he sustained in the recent game.

It is worth noting that Raghuvanshi was already ruled out of KKR’s next IPL game against Delhi Capitals due to the ICC’s concussion rules. The youngster suffered a concussion in the side’s last game against Mumbai Indians after he collided with Varun Chakaravarthy on the field.

Notably, Raghuvanshi experienced dizziness, headache, and neck discomfort in the clash, which forced KKR to bring on a substitute in Tejasvi Dahiya. Interestingly, under ICC concussion regulations, players who suffer a concussion must undergo a mandatory seven-day stand-down period before making a return to competitive cricket.

It is also worth noting that while Angkrish has been ruled out according to sources, he will still remain with the side until the end of their campaign in the tournament.

Also Read: Shane Watson lauds Varun Chakaravarthy for playing with pain against Mumbai Indians in IPL 2026

KKR to take on DC next

Speaking of Kolkata Knight Riders, despite getting off to a horrid start to their IPL season, the three-time champions are well in the race for the playoffs. The side, led by Ajinkya Rahane, sits in sixth place in the standings and will be taking on Delhi Capitals, who are in eighth next.

The two sides will meet at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata in the 70th game of the tournament on May 24, and without the services of Angkrish, it could be interesting to see how KKR fares in the upcoming clash, and with the side depending on other results, they will hope that things go in their favour as they take on DC.

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