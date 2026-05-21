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Gujarat Titans knock Chennai Super Kings out of IPL 2026, register statement win in Ahmedabad

Edited By: Akshit Bhatnagar @Akshit2104
Published: ,Updated:

Gujarat Titans put forth a brilliant showing in the 66th game of the ongoing IPL (Indian Premier League) 2026, the side registered a 89-run victory against Chennai Super Kings and effectively knocked them out of the tournament.

Gujarat Titans
Gujarat Titans Image Source : PTI
New Delhi:

Gujarat Titans put forth a brilliant performance in the 66th game of the ongoing IPL (Indian Premier League) 2026 and defeated Chennai Super Kings at the Narendra Modi Stadium, knocking them out of the competition. The clash began with GT coming in to bat first. 

The side opened its innings with Sai Sudharsan and Shubman Gill scoring 84 and 64 runs, respectively. Jos Buttler further went unbeaten on a score of 57 runs in 27 deliveries as Gujarat Titans posted a total of 229 runs in the first innings of the game. 

As for Chennai Super Kings, Mukesh Choudhary, Spencer Johnson, and Anshul Kamboj were the only wicket-takers with one wicket each to their name. It is worth noting that CSK had to win their last game of the season in order to keep hopes for playoff qualification alive. However, with the loss, the five-time champions have been knocked out of the tournament. 

Also Read: 'Such a mastermind': Sai Sudharsan hails skipper Shubman Gill ahead of CSK clash

Mohammed Siraj, Kagiso Rabada rip apart CSK’s batting attack

Speaking of the second innings, Chennai Super Kings saw Sanju Samson depart on the very first ball of the second innings. Matthew Short departed after scoring 24 runs in 14 deliveries. Furthermore, Ruturaj Gaikwad amassed 16 runs to his name in seven deliveries. 

Urvil Patel departed on a duck, with Kartik Sharma scoring 19 runs in 15 deliveries. Additionally, Shivam Dube played a fighting knock of 47 runs in 17 deliveries. However, it was not enough in the end, as Gujarat Titans’ bowling attack proved too much for the side to handle. 

Chennai Super Kings were bundled out for a score of 140 runs. Mohammed Siraj, Kagiso Rabada, and Rashid Khan were the highest wicket-takers for GT, with three wickets each to their name as Titans solidified their place in second spot. 

Also Read: 

Anshul Kamboj surpasses Rashid Khan in an unwanted list after expensive spell against GT

Exclusive: Angkrish Raghuvanshi ruled out of IPL 2026 with finger injury

'Comeback story of this IPL season': Suresh Raina hails KKR star after recent stellar showings
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