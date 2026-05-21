PM Modi concludes marathon meeting with Council of Ministers; gulf crisis tops agenda

New Delhi:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday led an extensive meeting of the Council of Ministers that lasted for almost four and a half hours. The discussions mainly focused on the unrest in the Middle East and its implications in India.

The meeting began at 5 pm at Seva Teerth and included Union Cabinet ministers, ministers of state with independent charge and ministers of state.

PM Modi’s crucial five-nation tour

PM Modi on Thursday returned to New Delhi after completing a five-nation tour that centred on strengthening India’s ties in energy, defence, trade and critical minerals. The visit, which began on May 15, covered the United Arab Emirates, Netherlands, Sweden, Norway and Italy.

In Abu Dhabi, India and the UAE signed several agreements related to strategic petroleum reserves, long-term LPG supply, defence and shipping. The Gulf nation also announced investments worth USD 5 billion in India. Modi held talks with UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan amid continuing tensions in West Asia.

During the Netherlands visit, India signed 17 agreements covering defence, critical minerals and other sectors. Modi and Dutch Prime Minister Rob Jetten also upgraded bilateral ties to a strategic partnership and discussed concerns over disruptions in global oil supply.

India and Sweden elevated their relationship to a strategic partnership after talks between Modi and Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson. The two countries announced a roadmap focused on artificial intelligence, innovation, trade and cultural cooperation.

At the India-Nordic Summit in Oslo, Modi met leaders from Iceland, Finland and Denmark. India and Norway also launched a Green Strategic Partnership covering clean energy, digital technology, shipping and Arctic research.

In Rome, Modi and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni upgraded ties to a special strategic partnership.

During the tour, Modi received Sweden’s Royal Order of the Polar Star, Norway’s Grand Cross of the Royal Norwegian Order of Merit, and the FAO Agricola Medal in Italy.

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