Advertisement
  1. News
  2. Sports
  3. Cricket
  4. GT vs CSK LIVE cricket score: Chennai Super Kings hope to keep qualification hopes alive

GT vs CSK LIVE cricket score: Chennai Super Kings hope to keep qualification hopes alive

Edited By: Akshit Bhatnagar @Akshit2104
Published: ,Updated:

The stage is set for the 66th game of the ongoing IPL (Indian Premier League) 2026, Gujarat Titans ar hosting Chennai Super Kings at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, and ahead of the game, the two sides will hope for a win as GT have already qualified, with CSK's fate hanging in the balance.

Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings
Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings Image Source : PTI
Ahmedabad :

Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings take on each other at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad in the 66th game of the ongoing IPL (Indian Premier League) 2026. It is worth noting that Gujarat Titans have already qualified for the knockout stages of the tournament. The Shubman Gill-led side sits in second place in the standings, with 16 points to their name, and will be looking to take first place from Royal Challengers Bengaluru if they manage to defeat CSK tonight. 

On the other hand, Chennai Super Kings occupy 7th place in the standings. With six wins and seven losses, the side is depending on the results of other teams if they are looking to qualify. However, they will need to win tonight if they want to keep their playoff chances alive. With a win, the five-time champions will have 14 points to their name and a big win could also see them take fourth place in the standings. 

 

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Sports and Cricket Section
Cricket Gujarat Titans Chennai Super Kings IPL 2026
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Advertisement
 
\