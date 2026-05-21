GT vs CSK LIVE cricket score: Chennai Super Kings hope to keep qualification hopes alive

Ahmedabad :

Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings take on each other at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad in the 66th game of the ongoing IPL (Indian Premier League) 2026. It is worth noting that Gujarat Titans have already qualified for the knockout stages of the tournament. The Shubman Gill-led side sits in second place in the standings, with 16 points to their name, and will be looking to take first place from Royal Challengers Bengaluru if they manage to defeat CSK tonight.

On the other hand, Chennai Super Kings occupy 7th place in the standings. With six wins and seven losses, the side is depending on the results of other teams if they are looking to qualify. However, they will need to win tonight if they want to keep their playoff chances alive. With a win, the five-time champions will have 14 points to their name and a big win could also see them take fourth place in the standings.