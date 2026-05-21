Pulwama attack mastermind Hamza Burhan shot dead in Pakistan by unknown gunmen: Sources

Islamabad:

A wanted terrorist linked to the Pulwama attack has reportedly been shot dead in Pakistan’s Muzaffarabad region on Thursday, according to sources. The terrorist, identified as Hamza Burhan, was attacked by unknown gunmen who opened fire on him, hitting him with multiple bullets. Sources claim that he succumbed to his injuries during the attack.

The shooting took place in Muzaffarabad, located in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). Officials have not yet released an official statement regarding the identity of the attackers or the motive behind the killing.

Hamza Burhan was reportedly considered one of the key masterminds associated with terror operations linked to the Pulwama attack.