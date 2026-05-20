PM Modi honoured with Food and Agriculture Organisation's highest award Agricola Medal in Rome

Rome:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been awarded the Agricola Medal, the highest honour presented by the Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO), during a ceremony held at the organisation’s headquarters in Rome.

The award was presented by FAO Director-General QU Dongyu, who praised PM Modi’s contribution towards improving food security, supporting farmers, and reducing poverty. He said the honour recognises Modi’s commitment to public welfare and his efforts to strengthen agriculture through major policy initiatives.

PM Modi dedicates award to farmers

Reacting over the honour, PM Modi expressed gratitude and dedicated the award to the farmers of India.

“I accept the FAO’s ‘Agricola Medal’ with great humility. I express my heartfelt gratitude to the FAO for this honour. I dedicate this medal to the food providers of India. This is an honour for millions of Indian farmers, livestock keepers, fish farmers, agricultural scientists, and workers. It is also an honour to India’s unwavering commitment, at the centre of which lies human welfare, food security, and sustainable development,” he posted on X.

FAO chief hails schemes under PM Modi

During the event at the historic FAO Plenary Hall, the Director-General highlighted several large-scale programmes introduced under Modi’s leadership. These included schemes aimed at increasing agricultural productivity, expanding financial inclusion, and improving the lives of farmers across India.

The FAO chief also noted India’s food support programme, which has benefited nearly 800 million people since the Covid-19 pandemic, as well as direct financial assistance provided to more than 110 million farmers. He said these measures had played a key role in improving livelihoods and helping millions move out of poverty.

QU Dongyu further commended India’s push towards regenerative and natural farming practices. He also acknowledged the country’s global campaign to promote nutrient-rich millets, especially through the International Year of Millets initiative carried out in partnership with the FAO.

The Director-General praised India’s efforts during its G20 Presidency to promote digital public infrastructure as a global public good. He said the initiative could help developing nations improve access to digital services and strengthen community empowerment.

Calling Modi’s leadership “visionary”, the FAO chief said India had placed agriculture and food security high on the international agenda while continuing to support the United Nations sustainable development goals.

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