Twisha Sharma death case: Court rejects family's plea seeking second postmortem

Bhopal:

A court in Bhopal on Wednesday rejected a plea filed by the family of Twisha Sharma seeking a second post-mortem examination. According to the petition, the family had requested a re-examination following Sharma’s death, which is being treated as an alleged suicide at her matrimonial home in the Katara Hills area on May 12.

However, the court has issued a separate directive to the Katra Hills Police Station, instructing it to immediately obtain written information from medical institutions. The inquiry seeks to determine whether medical colleges and hospitals across Madhya Pradesh, including other major cities, have facilities for the safe preservation of bodies at low temperatures.

The court further directed that a comprehensive report on the availability of such cold storage facilities must be submitted before it without delay.

Madhya Pradesh Government vows support

The Madhya Pradesh government has promised full assistance to the family of 33-year-old Twisha Sharma, whose death has led to widespread row and public reactions. The assurance was given after her family met Chief Minister Mohan Yadav at the state secretariat on Wednesday.

During the meeting, the Chief Minister told the family that the state would remain by their side throughout the investigation and would provide all necessary help. He also said that the government would formally request the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to take over the probe into the case.

The demand for an independent investigation has been growing steadily from the family, who are seeking clarity over the circumstances in which Twisha died.

About the case

Twisha Sharma, who worked in marketing and communications and originally belonged to Noida in Uttar Pradesh, was found dead at her matrimonial home in the Katara Hills area of Bhopal on 12 May.

Her family said she had been in contact with them shortly before her death and had described her situation as distressing. She allegedly told them that her life had become unbearable and that she was facing a difficult environment at home.

She had married Bhopal-based advocate Samarth Singh in 2025 after meeting him through a dating application. The relationship reportedly developed into marriage within a year. However, her family claims that tensions began soon after the wedding.

Her body was taken to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared her dead. No suicide note was found at the scene.

Following her death, her family has accused her husband Samarth Singh and his mother Giribala Singh, a retired judge, of being responsible and have alleged foul play.

ALSO READ: Twisha Sharma death case: Victim's family meets CM Mohan Yadav in Bhopal; CBI probe likely