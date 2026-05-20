Twisha Sharma death case: Victim's family meets CM Mohan Yadav in Bhopal; CBI probe likely

Bhopal:

The Madhya Pradesh government has assured complete support to the family of 33-year-old Twisha Sharma, whose alleged suicide in Bhopal has created a massive uproar. Twisha's family met Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav at the state secretariat on Wednesday. During the meeting, CM Yadav assured the family that the government would stand with them throughout the case and extend all possible assistance.

MP government likely to order CBI probe

He also informed the family that the state government would write to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), seeking a probe into the matter. The assurance comes amid growing demands from the family for an independent investigation into the circumstances surrounding Twisha's death.

On the issue of conducting a second post-mortem, CM Yadav said the decision would be taken by the court. However, he added that if the family wished to shift Twisha's body to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Delhi for further examination, the government would arrange transportation facilities.

About the incident

Twisha Sharma, a marketing and communications professional from Noida in Uttar Pradesh, was found dead at her matrimonial home in Bhopal's Katara Hills area on May 12. According to her family, she had spoken to them days before her death and described her life as unbearable.

"My life has become hell, everyone here is cruel," she had reportedly told her relatives.

Twisha had married Bhopal-based advocate Samarth Singh in 2025 after meeting him through a dating application a year earlier. What began as a relationship eventually turned into a marriage, but her family alleges that problems started soon after.

Her body was taken to a local hospital, where doctors declared her dead. No suicide note was recovered from the house. Following the incident, Twisha's family accused her husband Samarth Singh and his mother Giribala Singh, a retired judge, of murdering her.

The case has now drawn widespread attention, with the family continuing to seek a fair and transparent investigation into the young woman's death.

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