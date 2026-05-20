Worse than a heatwave? Delhi-NCR residents get 'severe loo' alert amid already scorching temperatures

New Delhi:

With severe heatwave conditions already gripping Delhi and the National Capital Region, residents of Noida and Ghaziabad on Wednesday received a fresh weather alert warning of dangerously hot winds described as “worse than loo.”

In an advisory issued by the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), alerts were sent for several districts in Uttar Pradesh, including Aligarh, Etah, Gautam Buddh Nagar, Ghaziabad, Hathras, Kanpur Nagar, Mainpuri, Mathura, Mirzapur and Bhadohi, cautioning people about extremely hot and dry winds.

The alert used the phrase "loo se bhi bheeshan loo," suggesting even more severe heatwaves than the normal loo conditions.

(Image Source : INDIA TV)NDMA alert message on heatwave

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted a sharp rise in temperatures across Delhi NCR over the next five days, prompting the issuance of an orange alert for extreme heat and loo conditions in the national capital and adjoining regions.

According to the IMD, an orange alert signals the need to remain prepared for worsening weather conditions that may disrupt daily life.

Delhi-NCR bakes under severe heatwave, IMD predicts hot days ahead

Delhi has already recorded its hottest day of the season at 44.5 degrees Celsius, while temperatures are expected to climb further and may touch 46 degrees Celsius in the coming days.

Amid the ongoing heatwave, the IMD also said that strong northwesterly surface winds are likely to prevail with speeds reaching up to 20 kmph, particularly across parts of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Rajasthan and Odisha.

In its forecast, the weatherman said heat wave to severe heat wave conditions are likely to continue to prevail over northwest & central India during the week and over East India during the next 5 days.

UP's Banda scorches at 48 degrees Celsius, girl dies in Indore

Several parts of north and central India continued to reel under intense heatwave conditions, with Banda in Uttar Pradesh recording a scorching 48.2 degrees Celsius.